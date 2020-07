RE·VIV·AL Video Project for Mental Health Awareness Intro

By Billy Rainford

An introduction to the upcoming video project – RE·VIV·AL – with DMX and Greg Poisson to help put the spotlight on Mental Health Awareness.

Thanks to Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada for the use of the brand new 2021 FC350, Shift MX, Fox Racing Canada, Oakley, and Addikt Graphics.