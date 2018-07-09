Red Bud Video Highlights
Results
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Red Bull RedBud National
RedBud MX – Buchanan, Michigan
July 7, 2018
450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (2-1)
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (1-3)
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (4-2)
- Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (5-5)
- Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Husqvarna (6-6)
- Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., Suzuki (10-4)
- Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha (7-7)
- Kyle Cunningham, Willow Park, Texas, Suzuki (11-8)
- Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki (8-11)
- Jake Nicholls, United Kingdom, Honda (9-13)
450 Class Championship Standings
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 304
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 301
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 264
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 246
- Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 232
- Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki – 193
- Benny Bloss, Oak Grove, Mo., KTM – 176
- Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Suzuki – 172
- Cody Cooper, New Zealand, Honda – 101
- Kyle Cunningham, Willow Park, Texas, Suzuki – 93
250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha (1-1)
- Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., KTM (4-3)
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (3-4)
- Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., KTM (5-9)
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (8-7)
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (11-6)
- Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (35-2)
- Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., Husqvarna (9-11)
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Honda (2-40)
- Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Husqvarna (13-8)
250 Class Championship Standings
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 283
- Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., KTM – 248
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 201
- Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., KTM – 198
- Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 191
- Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 176
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Honda – 176
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 166
- Jordon Smith, Belmont, N.C., KTM – 163
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 149