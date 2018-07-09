Red Bud Video Highlights

Results

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Red Bull RedBud National
RedBud MX – Buchanan, Michigan
July 7, 2018

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (2-1)
  2. Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (1-3)
  3. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (4-2)
  4. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (5-5)
  5. Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Husqvarna (6-6)
  6. Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., Suzuki (10-4)
  7. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha (7-7)
  8. Kyle Cunningham, Willow Park, Texas, Suzuki (11-8)
  9. Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki (8-11)
  10. Jake Nicholls, United Kingdom, Honda (9-13)

450 Class Championship Standings

  1. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 304
  2. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 301
  3. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 264
  4. Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 246
  5. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 232
  6. Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki – 193
  7. Benny Bloss, Oak Grove, Mo., KTM – 176
  8. Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Suzuki – 172
  9. Cody Cooper, New Zealand, Honda – 101
  10. Kyle Cunningham, Willow Park, Texas, Suzuki – 93

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha (1-1)
  2. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., KTM (4-3)
  3. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (3-4)
  4. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., KTM (5-9)
  5. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (8-7)
  6. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (11-6)
  7. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (35-2)
  8. Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., Husqvarna (9-11)
  9. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Honda (2-40)
  10. Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Husqvarna (13-8)

250 Class Championship Standings

  1. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 283
  2. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., KTM – 248
  3. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 201
  4. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., KTM – 198
  5. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 191
  6. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 176
  7. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Honda – 176
  8. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 166
  9. Jordon Smith, Belmont, N.C., KTM – 163
  10. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 149