Red Bull Media | The Greatest Supercross That’s Ever Happened

The story of the 2017 Las Vegas Supercross, and the happiest Ryan Dungey will ever be to cross the finish line in fourth.

LAS VEGAS — Over the weekend, the 2017 AMA Supercross season culminated as it always does in Las Vegas. It started as these things usually do: promo girls throwing T-shirts into the crowd, and pyrotechnics giving front-row spectators a quick singe of the eyebrows to kick off the festivities and hopefully give the crowd a sustained energy for the races to come. Three hours later, Ryan Dungey crossed the finish line once again a champion, a feeling he has known several times throughout his career. This time, though, he did it in a race that he will remember for his entire career — the most incredibly tense race of all time.