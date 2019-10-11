Red Bull’s Behind-the-Action Video | Red Bull Straight Rhythm

A ½ track with no turns. Head-to-head racing. Two-stroke dirt bikes and retro-inspired gear. Red Bull Straight Rhythm was back and better than ever in 2019, and while the race action taking place on the track got most of the attention, it was all the fun taking place off the track that makes this event what it is. Take a trip to the pits, the start structure and the podium with all the riders in this look “behind the action” at Red Bull Straight Rhythm.