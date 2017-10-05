RedBud to Host 2018 FIM Motocross of Nations

Legendary Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Venue RedBud MX Adds to Legacy as Site of 2018 FIM Motocross of Nations

U.S. Track to Host Global Battle of Supremacy

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (October 5, 2017) – One of the most storied tracks in the history of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, presented by AMA Pro Racing, will add to its legacy next year when RedBud MX becomes the first venue in the United States since 2010 to host the FIM Motocross of Nations. Event organizers, Youthstream, made the announcement at this past weekend’s annual MXoN gathering from Matterley Basin in England.

As the halfway point of each season RedBud is the centerpiece of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and also serves as American motocross’ perennial Independence Day celebration. It has been a part of the championship since 1974 and thanks to an incredibly dynamic track layout and a diehard fan base, it has become arguably the most popular and most anticipated round of the summer.

RedBud MX celebrates 45 years hosting an AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross National in 2018, and the first FIM Motocross of Nations in the U.S. since 2010. Photo: Courtesy of MX Sports Pro Racing

Second generation RedBud track co-owner Amy Ritchie was on hand for the announcement, proud to add her family’s track to a small but prestigious list of U.S. venues, all Pro Motocross tracks, that have hosted the MXoN, joining Unadilla MX, Budds Creek Motocross Park, and Thunder Valley Motocross Park. The announcement carried added sentimental significance as well, with late RedBud patriarch Gene Ritchie serving as inspiration for the decision.

“My dad’s passion for the sport put RedBud on the U.S. motocross map. He was very proud to see my brother [Tim], my sister [Angie], and myself continue to grow RedBud’s legacy. He dreamed of hosting the Motocross of Nations one day and would have been thrilled to see that dream come true,” said Ritchie. “Bringing the biggest motocross event in the world to RedBud is the perfect way to honor everything our parents put into this facility. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the world to RedBud and showcase what has made this track a favorite for visitors and racers. And we can’t wait for RedBud fans to meet their counterparts from countries around the world! It’s going to be a fantastic event.”

Since it began in 1947, the Motocross of Nations has visited the U.S. just three times in 71 years. Unadilla hosted the first MXoN in the states in 1987, but 20 years passed until it returned for a second time in 2007 at Budds Creek. Just a few years later it visited Thunder Valley for the 2010 race. The United States team has won each MXoN on U.S. soil and has won a record 22 times in total, but is in the midst of a six-year drought since its last triumph in 2011, now the longest gap between victories.

The RedBud MX fans are among the most passionate motocross fans in the U.S. Photo: Rich Shepherd

“It’s no secret that the United States has had a tough go of it at the MXoN the last several years. Coming off its most adversity filled event to date, I’m sure team manager Roger DeCoster and all American riders are looking forward to the opportunity to represent their country and race in front of the home crowd,” said MX Sports Pro Racing President Davey Coombs. “In many ways RedBud epitomizes what American motocross represents, and is a bucket list destination for any fan. Next year’s MXoN is destined to be a truly memorable and highly competitive event.”

The 2018 FIM Motocross of Nations will take place next fall, with the event dates to be announced in the coming weeks. Additionally, the 2018 RedBud National will once again take place on the heels of Independence Day. The 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship schedule will be announced next week.

