Toronto, November 20th, 2017 – The Redemption Racing/Club MX team will make its Supercross debut in Arlington, TX on February 17th, 2018 at AT&T Stadium.

The relationship between Redemption Racing and Club MX has grown over the past several years as the Redemption Racing team has trained at Club MX to prepare for the Canadian Motocross Nationals during the offseason.

“Our team has been very successful in Canada, particularly in the MX2(250cc) Class, and with this newfound partnership, I’m excited to tackle the 250 East Coast Supercross series in 2018 with a mixture of Canadian and Club MX talent. Club MX will provide a great headquarters for our team, and help us develop elite athletes for years to come,” – Josh Snider, Redemption Racing

Club MX has been the home of very successful Supercross riders over the years. With multiple test tracks and facilities, it offers a platform to both develop a competitive motorcycle and develop elite Supercross athletes.

“We’ve seen some of the sports top athletes come through our facility. Guys like Justin Brayton, Shane McElrath, and Zach Osborne have all called Club MX home at some point in their careers. Partnering with Redemption Racing, we now have a platform that riders at our training facility can work towards. I feel that Redemption Racing runs a very strong and successful program and can’t wait to take on Supercross with them in 2018” – Brandon Haas, Club MX

This newly formed race team has several more exciting announcements to make in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for further news concerning riders and sponsors for 2018.