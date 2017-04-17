Redemption Racing Signs Josh Osby and Cade Clason

By Billy Rainford

It looks like @redemptionracingmx got their guys for 2017.

@joshosby87 will be the team’s #MX2 rider while 2017 National #7 @cadeclason returns as the #MX1 competitor at all ten rounds of the Nationals.

There will be an official press release coming but right now it looks like these two riders will be joined by @eric_jeffery when the team heads on the eastern swing.

This should be a competitive team. Welcome to Canada, Josh.

I think it’s an unwritten rule that there must always be at least 2 guys named Josh on the team…

📸 Josh Snider