Register for the 2022 ECAN/AMO Reloaded Official Partner

A huge thank you to AMORacingReloaded for being an official partner of the #ecan 2022. We invite all riders from the different associations in Canada to pre-register for the #ecan to take advantage of free practice on Wednesday and Thursday, sponsored by @fxrracing and AMORacingReloaded .

Must be register before 24 July midnight

Admission fees

Here are the admission fees and camping fees for the riders and family.

The tickets include the activities for the whole week at the ECAN, including the Rockstar Energy National Championship on Sunday and give access to services like potable water, sewer tank pump out, showers, laundromat, BMX track, inflatable and water games at the lake, music and many other activities as listed in the social calendar.

Adults 12 y/o and up: 60,89$ +tx (tps / tvq) = 70$

Kids 7-11 y/o: 43,49$ +tx (tps / tvq) = 50$

Preschool (1-6 y/o): Free

Price for the open practice on the big track (per day):

Tuesday FREE, sponsored by FXR for all ECAN participants. Others: 34,79$ +tx = 40$

Wednesday : 34,79$ +tx = 40$

• Thursday : FREE for all ECAN participants who pre-register before July 24 midnight. Others: 34,79$ +tx = 40$

Price for the open practice on the small track (per day) :

Tuesday FREE, sponsored by FXR for all ECAN participants. Others: 21,74$ +tx = 25$

Wednesday : 21,74$ +tx = 25$

Thursday : FREE for all ECAN participants who pre-register before July 24 midnight. Others: 21,74$ +tx = 25$

Fees for the camping and the parking per vehicle :

8,70$ +tx (tps / tvq) = 10$ per night

No refund if you leave the site before the end of the activities.