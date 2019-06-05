Ride at Bump MX Between Prince George and Minnedosa

By Billy Rainford

Here’s another option for riding between round 2 in Prince George and round 3 in Minnedosa.

From Bump MX:

If anyone is looking for a practice track on the drive from PG to Minnedosa, we are the place.

30 Minutes northwest of Edmonton, best track in northern Alberta.

We have a regular MX track and a short MX track, all full-sized obstacles.

Opening extra hours on Monday and Tuesday as everyone drives through.

For more information, check their website at www.bumpmx.com or on their Instagram page.