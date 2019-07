Ride in Saint-Apollinaire En Route to Moncton

Ride in Saint-Apollinaire En Route to Moncton

If you’re on your way out to Round 6 of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals at Riverglade in Moncton, NB, you can stop in and ride at MX St-Apo in Saint-Apollinaire, Quebec, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here are the details and the link:

Tuesday and Wednesday: 8:00am-11:00pm

Cost: $25

Location: 911 route Terre-Rouge, Saint-Apollinaire, Quebec G0S 2E0

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mxstapo/