Ride Motopark for Free at Yamaha bLU cRU Rider Appreciation Day!

September 12, 2017 (Toronto, ON) – This Saturday, September 16, Yamaha Motor Canada is inviting all Yamaha dirt riders to ride for free at the first annual bLU cRU Rider Appreciation Day, held at the Motopark MX facility in Chatsworth, ON.

Any rider who shows up to Motopark on Saturday, Sept. 16 with a PW, TT-R, WR or YZ motorcycle will have their admission fee waived and be fed a healthy lunch, courtesy of Yamaha Motor Canada.

“Inviting Yamaha enthusiasts to come out and enjoy a day of late summer riding at Motopark is a great way for us to give back to the loyal riders and families who choose Yamaha,” says Graeme Jones, motorcycle marketing coordinator at Yamaha Motor Canada. “It also gives us the opportunity to promote the bLU cRU racing program and encourage would-be racers to consider entering the world of competitive racing.”

Riders simply need to show up at the gate at Motopark on Saturday, Sept. 16 with a PW, TT-R, WR or YZ motorcycle in their truck or trailer. Track admission will be waived and a lunch ticket will be provided. Gates open at 10 am.