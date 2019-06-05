Ride Prairie Hill MX Between PG and Minnedosa

By Billy Rainford

Kyle McCannell and the gang out at Prairie Hill MX in Pilot Mound, MB have extended a welcome to everyone traveling the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals this summer.

If you’re looking for a place to ride between Prince George and Minnedosa, here’s a great option.

From Kyle:

For anyone heading to Manitoba before the Minnedosa National at McNabb Valley MX, Prairie Hill MX in Pilot Mound, MB will be open for camping and riding.

The facility will be open from Monday to Thursday with riding Tuesday and Wednesday for National and local Pros along with WMX riders.

It’s a great chance to get in some good riding on similar conditions to Minnedosa.

There will be water available for washing.

For more information/photos/location, contact Kyle McCannell at 204-825-4288 or follow Prairie Hill MX on Facebook or Instagram @prairiehillmx