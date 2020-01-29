Rising Stars Shine in Glendale during Round 3 of Supercross Futures

Ellenton, FL., (January 28, 2020) State Farm Stadium was the center of action on Sunday, January 26 as hundreds of riders took to the track for a great day of racing. Round 3 saw nearly 7,000 laps raced on the same track that brought Ken Roczen his second victory of the 2020 Supercross season.

The Supermini Futures class saw Suzuki rider, Julien Beaumer take the back-to-back win in commanding fashion coming off of an impressive first place finish in Anaheim the week prior. Trailing four seconds back was the number 222 KTM rider, Kayden Smith who registered his second podium finish of the season after placing third in Anaheim.

Julien Beaumer does it again and takes the win in the Supermini Futures Class over the number 222 rider, Kayden Smith. Photo: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Supermini Futures Class Results1. Julien Beaumer (29), Suzuki2. Kayden Smith (222), KTM3. Evan Stice (316), KTM

The number 122 Honda rider, Carson Mumford started out with a bang in the 250 Futures Class leading from the gate drop and taking the victory by almost eight seconds. It came down to a matter of inches in the battle for second place where KTM rider Austin Black crossed the finish line less than a second before Yamaha rider, Jarrett Frye.

Honda rider Carson Mumford leads from the gate drop to take the win in the 250 Futures Class. Photo: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

250 Futures Class Results1. Carson Mumford (122), Honda2. Austin Black (55), KTM3. Jarrett Frye (34), Yamaha

In the Women’s class it was another thrilling race between the dominant Kawasaki rider, Jordan Jarvis and rising star, Tayler Allred. One second separated the pair as Allred had a great start out of the gate leading the first two laps before Jarvis took over the lead and didn’t look back.

Jordan Jarvis holds off Tayler Allred once again in another close finish in the Women’s Class. Photo: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Women’s Class Results1. Jordan Jarvis (30), Kawasaki2. Tayler Allred (34), KTM3. Samantha Peters (45), KTM

The 2020 Supercross Futures 10 race series heads to RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, CA for round 4 this weekend on Sunday, February 2. For more information, visit supercrosslive.com/supercross-futures, the official website of Supercross Futures, or follow via social channels.

