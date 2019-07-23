|Riverglade MX RD6 – Need to Know
Weekend Passes
Tickets
|HOST HOTEL
QUALITY INN
Address: 2530 Mountain Rd
Phone: 1 506-386-6749
|Round six
After a drama filled Round 5, we head to Moncton, NB for round number 6 of the Rockstar Energy MXTour. The Riverglade track is the longest standing National track in Canada. With its dark loamy soil it makes for some amazing track conditions and is a riders favourite.
Venue Address:
45950 Homestead Road, Salisbury, New Brunswick E4Z 6J7
PRO NATIONAL DAY
Race entries will be online ONLY and will be limited entry and limited classes.
250 Pro – 80 riders
450 Pro – 80 riders
WMX Class – 40 Riders
FXR PreMix class – 40 Riders
Transponders
Transponders will be used alt all MRC Triple Crown events. If you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site and can be picked up at Pro rider tech. Rentals will be $40.
Riders Meeting
Riders meeting for all Pro day Classes will take place at the podium at 7:30am Saturday.
Pro Riders Tech / Rider check in
Tech/Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey, and bike for technical approval.
Sign in for Pros- Friday 2- 5pm
PreMix/WMX Rider Check in
Rider Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver.
Note: this is an Online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival.
Sign in- Friday 2 – 5pm
Gate fees:
Adult Saturday Only – $35
Adult Weekend – $50
Kids 4-12 years old Saturday – $20
Kids Weekend Pass – $30
Camping fee – $20
|SATURDAY RACEDAY SCEHDULE
**Schedule subject to change.
|450 Pro
1)Colton Facciotti
2) Mike Alessi
3) Phil Nicoletti
4) Cole Thompson
5) Shawn Maffenbeier
250 Pro
1) Dylan Wright
2) Jess Pettis
3) Luke Renzland
4) Tyler Medaglia
5) Marshal Weltin