Round six

After a drama filled Round 5, we head to Moncton, NB for round number 6 of the Rockstar Energy MXTour. The Riverglade track is the longest standing National track in Canada. With its dark loamy soil it makes for some amazing track conditions and is a riders favourite.



Venue Address:

45950 Homestead Road, Salisbury, New Brunswick E4Z 6J7



PRO NATIONAL DAY

Race entries will be online ONLY and will be limited entry and limited classes.

250 Pro – 80 riders

450 Pro – 80 riders

WMX Class – 40 Riders

FXR PreMix class – 40 Riders

RACE REGISTRATION CLICK HERE



Transponders

Transponders will be used alt all MRC Triple Crown events. If you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site and can be picked up at Pro rider tech. Rentals will be $40.



﻿Riders Meeting

Riders meeting for all Pro day Classes will take place at the podium at 7:30am Saturday.



Pro Riders Tech / Rider check in

Tech/Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey, and bike for technical approval.

Sign in for Pros- Friday 2- 5pm



PreMix/WMX Rider Check in

Rider Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver.

Note: this is an Online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival.

Sign in- Friday 2 – 5pm



For all LIVE content (timing, stream, TV) CLICK LINK

http://www.rockstartriplecrown.com/live.html



﻿Gate fees:

Adult Saturday Only – $35

Adult Weekend – $50

Kids 4-12 years old Saturday – $20

Kids Weekend Pass – $30

Camping fee – $20





PRO Rulebook

AMATEUR Rulebook