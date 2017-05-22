Rivière-du-Loup Arenacross Results

#740 Lane Staley wins Pro Supercross in Rivière-du-Loup | JP photo

In what we’re being told is the “oldest living Arenacross race in the world,” the 37th running of the iconic race in Rivière-du-Loup took place Saturday night. With lots of top-level riders on hand, it was two PR-MX Strikt Racing Pelletier Kawasaki riders, #74 Guillaume St-Cyr and #740 Lane Staley, who to the Main Event wins.

Here’s a look at some results:

Dame Open

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale
104 Sabrina Boisseau 1 1
77 Alexandra Bélanger 3 2
313 Fannie Plourde 2 3
36 Amy Roy 4 4
424 Justine Bernatchez-Girard 13 5
18 Emilie Guimont 6 6
225 Myriam Pineault 10 7
18 x Isabelle Michaud 8 8
33 Mélanie Voyer 7 9
192 Noémie St-Pierre 5 10
713 Marie-Pier Robichaud 11 11
54 Emilie Berube 12 12
93 Daphnée Bouchard 9 13

Supermini Open

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale
148 Félix Ouellet 1 1
317 William Normand 2 2
27 Mathis Dubé 3 3
777 Philippe St-Pierre 4 4
824 Gabriel Bernier 13 5
31 Zakary Boulet 6 6
17x Anthony Sirois 8 7
13 Nathan Coulombe 9 8
12 Olivier St louis 11 9
27x Simon Viel 7 10
33 Hugues Normand 10 11
131 Corey Paradis 5
24 Pier-Alexandre Thériault 12

Super Lites 250

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale
74 Guillaume St-Cyr 1 1
44 Vincent Ringuette 1 2
615 Maxime Belanger 2 3
29 Samuel Ouellet 2 4
195 Lou St-Pierre 5 5
18 Dominic Harvey 3 6
28 Théo Poirier 3 7
99 Tristan Charest 5 8
56 Pier-Luc Gagnon 7 9
520 Francois Ouellet 6 10
27 Keven Pelletier 4 11
808 Tommy Boucher 4 12
25 Brandon Morissette 6 13

Pro Supercross

# Nom Q1-A Q1-B Q2-A Q2-B Semi LCQ Finale
740 Lane Staley 1 1 1
65 Scott Champion 2 2
1 Karl Normand 5 3 3
313 Kyle Swanson 3 8 4
407 Ben Nelko 2 5 5
727 Dave Blanchet 2 6 6
93 Josh Cartwright 1 4 7
2x Alexandre Morin 3 7 8
74 Guillaume St-Cyr 7 2 9
47 Niclas Hallafors 9 10
22 David Plourde 4 12 3 11
52 Joey Paul 8 3 12
847 Fabian Romero 7 2 13
60 Frederik Hojris 5 10 1 14
25 Brandon Morissette
200 Mike McDade 8
27 Keven Pelletier 7 4
14 Yvan Hamilton 8 6
195 Lou St-Pierre 7
44 Vincent Ringuette 6
35 Jason Benny 4 11 1
723 Lee Chavous 9 5
520 Francois Ouellet 8 5
56 Pier-Luc Gagnon 6 9 6
615 Maxime Belanger 4

Full results HERE

Next round:

Matane Colisée Béton provincial – June 3rd

 

 

 

 