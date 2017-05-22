Rivière-du-Loup Arenacross Results | St-Cyr and Staley Win Mains

In what we’re being told is the “oldest living Arenacross race in the world,” the 37th running of the iconic race in Rivière-du-Loup took place Saturday night. With lots of top-level riders on hand, it was two PR-MX Strikt Racing Pelletier Kawasaki riders, #74 Guillaume St-Cyr and #740 Lane Staley, who to the Main Event wins.

Here’s a look at some results:

Dame Open

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale 104 Sabrina Boisseau 1 – 1 77 Alexandra Bélanger 3 – 2 313 Fannie Plourde 2 – 3 36 Amy Roy 4 – 4 424 Justine Bernatchez-Girard 13 – 5 18 Emilie Guimont 6 – 6 225 Myriam Pineault 10 – 7 18 x Isabelle Michaud 8 – 8 33 Mélanie Voyer 7 – 9 192 Noémie St-Pierre 5 – 10 713 Marie-Pier Robichaud 11 – 11 54 Emilie Berube 12 – 12 93 Daphnée Bouchard 9 – 13

Supermini Open

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale 148 Félix Ouellet 1 – 1 317 William Normand 2 – 2 27 Mathis Dubé 3 – 3 777 Philippe St-Pierre 4 – 4 824 Gabriel Bernier 13 – 5 31 Zakary Boulet 6 – 6 17x Anthony Sirois 8 – 7 13 Nathan Coulombe 9 – 8 12 Olivier St louis 11 – 9 27x Simon Viel 7 – 10 33 Hugues Normand 10 – 11 131 Corey Paradis 5 – 24 Pier-Alexandre Thériault 12 –

Super Lites 250

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale 74 Guillaume St-Cyr – 1 1 44 Vincent Ringuette 1 – 2 615 Maxime Belanger 2 – 3 29 Samuel Ouellet – 2 4 195 Lou St-Pierre – 5 5 18 Dominic Harvey – 3 6 28 Théo Poirier 3 – 7 99 Tristan Charest 5 – 8 56 Pier-Luc Gagnon – 7 9 520 Francois Ouellet 6 – 10 27 Keven Pelletier – 4 11 808 Tommy Boucher 4 – 12 25 Brandon Morissette – 6 13

Pro Supercross

# Nom Q1-A Q1-B Q2-A Q2-B Semi LCQ Finale 740 Lane Staley 1 – – – 1 1 65 Scott Champion – – – – 2 2 1 Karl Normand 5 – – – 3 3 313 Kyle Swanson – 3 – – 8 4 407 Ben Nelko 2 – – – 5 5 727 Dave Blanchet – 2 – – 6 6 93 Josh Cartwright – 1 – – 4 7 2x Alexandre Morin 3 – – – 7 8 74 Guillaume St-Cyr – – – – 7 2 9 47 Niclas Hallafors – – – – 9 10 22 David Plourde 4 – – – 12 3 11 52 Joey Paul – – – – 8 3 12 847 Fabian Romero 7 – – – 2 13 60 Frederik Hojris – 5 – – 10 1 14 25 Brandon Morissette – – – – 200 Mike McDade – – – – 8 27 Keven Pelletier – – – – 7 4 14 Yvan Hamilton – 8 – – 6 195 Lou St-Pierre – 7 – – 44 Vincent Ringuette – 6 – – 35 Jason Benny – 4 – – 11 1 723 Lee Chavous 9 – – – 5 520 Francois Ouellet 8 – – – 5 56 Pier-Luc Gagnon 6 – – – 9 6 615 Maxime Belanger – – – – 4

