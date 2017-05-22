Rivière-du-Loup Arenacross Results
In what we’re being told is the “oldest living Arenacross race in the world,” the 37th running of the iconic race in Rivière-du-Loup took place Saturday night. With lots of top-level riders on hand, it was two PR-MX Strikt Racing Pelletier Kawasaki riders, #74 Guillaume St-Cyr and #740 Lane Staley, who to the Main Event wins.
Here’s a look at some results:
Dame Open
|#
|Nom
|Q1
|Q2
|LCQ
|Finale
|104
|Sabrina Boisseau
|1
|–
|1
|77
|Alexandra Bélanger
|3
|–
|2
|313
|Fannie Plourde
|2
|–
|3
|36
|Amy Roy
|4
|–
|4
|424
|Justine Bernatchez-Girard
|13
|–
|5
|18
|Emilie Guimont
|6
|–
|6
|225
|Myriam Pineault
|10
|–
|7
|18 x
|Isabelle Michaud
|8
|–
|8
|33
|Mélanie Voyer
|7
|–
|9
|192
|Noémie St-Pierre
|5
|–
|10
|713
|Marie-Pier Robichaud
|11
|–
|11
|54
|Emilie Berube
|12
|–
|12
|93
|Daphnée Bouchard
|9
|–
|13
Supermini Open
|#
|Nom
|Q1
|Q2
|LCQ
|Finale
|148
|Félix Ouellet
|1
|–
|1
|317
|William Normand
|2
|–
|2
|27
|Mathis Dubé
|3
|–
|3
|777
|Philippe St-Pierre
|4
|–
|4
|824
|Gabriel Bernier
|13
|–
|5
|31
|Zakary Boulet
|6
|–
|6
|17x
|Anthony Sirois
|8
|–
|7
|13
|Nathan Coulombe
|9
|–
|8
|12
|Olivier St louis
|11
|–
|9
|27x
|Simon Viel
|7
|–
|10
|33
|Hugues Normand
|10
|–
|11
|131
|Corey Paradis
|5
|–
|24
|Pier-Alexandre Thériault
|12
|–
Super Lites 250
|#
|Nom
|Q1
|Q2
|LCQ
|Finale
|74
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|–
|1
|1
|44
|Vincent Ringuette
|1
|–
|2
|615
|Maxime Belanger
|2
|–
|3
|29
|Samuel Ouellet
|–
|2
|4
|195
|Lou St-Pierre
|–
|5
|5
|18
|Dominic Harvey
|–
|3
|6
|28
|Théo Poirier
|3
|–
|7
|99
|Tristan Charest
|5
|–
|8
|56
|Pier-Luc Gagnon
|–
|7
|9
|520
|Francois Ouellet
|6
|–
|10
|27
|Keven Pelletier
|–
|4
|11
|808
|Tommy Boucher
|4
|–
|12
|25
|Brandon Morissette
|–
|6
|13
Pro Supercross
|#
|Nom
|Q1-A
|Q1-B
|Q2-A
|Q2-B
|Semi
|LCQ
|Finale
|740
|Lane Staley
|1
|–
|–
|–
|1
|1
|65
|Scott Champion
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2
|2
|1
|Karl Normand
|5
|–
|–
|–
|3
|3
|313
|Kyle Swanson
|–
|3
|–
|–
|8
|4
|407
|Ben Nelko
|2
|–
|–
|–
|5
|5
|727
|Dave Blanchet
|–
|2
|–
|–
|6
|6
|93
|Josh Cartwright
|–
|1
|–
|–
|4
|7
|2x
|Alexandre Morin
|3
|–
|–
|–
|7
|8
|74
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|–
|–
|–
|–
|7
|2
|9
|47
|Niclas Hallafors
|–
|–
|–
|–
|9
|10
|22
|David Plourde
|4
|–
|–
|–
|12
|3
|11
|52
|Joey Paul
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8
|3
|12
|847
|Fabian Romero
|7
|–
|–
|–
|2
|13
|60
|Frederik Hojris
|–
|5
|–
|–
|10
|1
|14
|25
|Brandon Morissette
|–
|–
|–
|–
|200
|Mike McDade
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8
|27
|Keven Pelletier
|–
|–
|–
|–
|7
|4
|14
|Yvan Hamilton
|–
|8
|–
|–
|6
|195
|Lou St-Pierre
|–
|7
|–
|–
|44
|Vincent Ringuette
|–
|6
|–
|–
|35
|Jason Benny
|–
|4
|–
|–
|11
|1
|723
|Lee Chavous
|9
|–
|–
|–
|5
|520
|Francois Ouellet
|8
|–
|–
|–
|5
|56
|Pier-Luc Gagnon
|6
|–
|–
|–
|9
|6
|615
|Maxime Belanger
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
Full results HERE
Next round:
Matane Colisée Béton provincial – June 3rd