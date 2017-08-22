RJ’s Whip Contest – You Pick the Winner | OTSFF

By Billy Rainford

The final round of the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals took place at RJ Motosport Park (RJ’s) just north of Barrie, Ontario. I stood up the hill from the big, marquee jump and shot photos during free practice when the lighting was nice and the bikes were clean. I’ve got a ton of shots so I figured we could play a little game to see who you think had the nicest style over it.

Take a look at all the photos and then choose the winner. You’ll have to comment on Twitter @DirectMX, Instagram @Direct Motocross, or Facebook @Direct Motocross to have your vote count. You could also email us at info@directmotocross.com with “WHIPS” as the subject line.

What does the winner get, you ask? Well, nothing really, just the satisfaction of knowing you think they have style and an out-of-the-blue phone call/podcast interview from us where we’ll put them on the spot and record the conversation.

Thanks for playing along. Here are the entries.

If your whip didn’t appear here, I ‘m sorry. I’m sure it was great. We’ll keep an eye out for you next year…

And you can’t all pick Christophe Pourcel just because you want to see what happens if/when we call him out of the blue! 😉

Thanks for playing along.