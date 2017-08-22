RJ’s Whip Contest – You Pick the Winner | OTSFF

By Billy Rainford

This ‘Whip Contest’ is brought to you by OTSFF. Be sure to give them a click to see what they’re all about.

The final round of the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals took place at RJ Motosport Park (RJ’s) just north of Barrie, Ontario. I stood up the hill from the big, marquee jump and shot photos during free practice when the lighting was nice and the bikes were clean. I’ve got a ton of shots so I figured we could play a little game to see who you think had the nicest style over it.

Take a look at all the photos and then choose the winner. You’ll have to comment on Twitter @DirectMX, Instagram @Direct Motocross, or Facebook @Direct Motocross to have your vote count. You could also email us at info@directmotocross.com with “WHIPS” as the subject line.

What does the winner get, you ask? Well, nothing really, just the satisfaction of knowing you think they have style and an out-of-the-blue phone call/podcast interview from us where we’ll put them on the spot and record the conversation.

Thanks for playing along. Here are the entries.

Marco Cannella

Mitch Goheen

Marco Cannella

Ethan Ouellette

Mitch Goheen

Brock Kelly

Westen Wrozyna

Duncan MacLeod

Dylan Rouse

Tanner Hatch

Brandon Gourlay

Marco Cannella

Austin Watling

Austin Watling

Mitch Goheen

Mitch Goheen

Westen Wrozyna

Ethan Ouellette

Tanner Hatch

Bryan Cormier

Westen Wrozyna

Tanner Hatch

Jarett Pesci

Shawn Maffenbeier

Vincent Lauzon

Dylan Wright

Dylan Wright

Jess Pettis

Ryan Surratt

Jeremy Pronovost

Michael Comtois

Jack Wright

Drew Roberts

Tommy Dallaire

Michael Fowler

Jess Pettis

Ryan Surratt

Davey Fraser

Dylan Wright

Casey Keast

Michael Comtois

Hayden Halstead

Jack Wright

Jacob Hayes

Ryan Surratt

Tanner Ward

Davey Fraser

Casey Keast

Jason Benny

Drew Roberts

Jacob Hayes

Jess Pettis

Ryan Surratt

DJ Burmey

Hayden Halstead

Hayden Halstead

Tommy Dallaire

Shawn Maffenbeier

Hayden Halstead

Dylan Wright

Tommy Dallaire

Michael Fowler

Taylor Ciampichini

Taylor Ciampichini

Addison Emory

Jeremy Medaglia

Jonathan Mayzak

Ryan Dowd

Christophe Pourcel

Cade Clason

Colton Facciotti

Matt Goerke

Ryan Millar

Brock Leitner

Tim Tremblay

Tyler Medaglia

Christophe Pourcel

Dillan Epstein

If your whip didn’t appear here, I ‘m sorry. I’m sure it was great. We’ll keep an eye out for you next year…

And you can’t all pick Christophe Pourcel just because you want to see what happens if/when we call him out of the blue! 😉

Thanks for playing along.

 