The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team made its way to the Show Me State for the 11th round of AMA Supercross, held at The Dome At America’s Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday. Both Zach Osborne and Jason Anderson maintained their points lead in their respective classes with a victory for Osborne and a second-place finish for Anderson, while teammates Dean Wilson and Michael Mosiman both nailed down top-10 finishes in their classes to make for a successful night.

Osborne was top-10 at the start of his 250SX East heat and quickly moved his way into the fifth-place spot. He navigated into fourth soon after and was on the move. He made his way into a podium position the following lap and stayed aggressive. He went after the top-two with 40 seconds to go, made the pass for second, then launched into the lead in the whoops in the final lap to transfer to the 250SX East Main Event. He pulled the holeshot in the Main and immediately went to battle. He went back to second, but took his time during the long race and focused on regaining the lead. He waited for his opportunity to strike and took over the lead with seven minutes and a lap to go after race leader Austin Forkner succumbed to Osborne’s pressure and went down. He stayed consistent and rode to another impressive victory to maintain his lead in the 250SX East Championship.

“Big win tonight in St. Louis,” said Osborne. “I feel good about the way I rode. I came out with some good speed in practice and found my feet today. I was able to get a gap in the end and managed the race from the front. It’s an incredible feeling when you can do that. I’m happy to leave St. Louis with a little gap in the points. I’m just going to keep working.”

Jason Anderson was top-five at the start of his heat and easily navigated his way into second shortly after the start. He took over the the lead before the end of the first lap and dropped the hammer to take the win and transfer to the 450 Main Event. He was second at the start of the Main and focused on a consistent race. He rode his own race and kept it steady to finish second and extend his points lead in the class.

“I’m good with second,” said Anderson. “My heat race was a little rocky, but I made it up in the Main Event. I’m glad I was able to extend my points lead and I’m looking forward to next week.”

Dean Wilson was top-five at the start of his heat and moved into second soon after. He made the pass for first after Tyler Bowers went down in a corner, but went back to second with 15 seconds to go and stayed steady to finish second and transfer to the 450 Main Event. He was ninth at the start of the Main, but moved back to 11th in the second lap. He refocused and made the pass for 10th shortly after before putting in a charge to finish eighth. He is currently 10th in 450 rider point standings.

“This was another positive good day,” said Wilson. “I was close to winning my heat race so that was good. I’ve been working hard on my starts. I was 11th in the main and got up to 8th. I’m going to get back to work on Monday and will try to improve.”

Mosiman was top-five at the start of his heat but got caught behind a downed rider and moved back to 14th. He put his head down and charged his way up to ninth to transfer to the 250SX East Main Event. He was top-10 at the start of the Main and came out of the first lap in seventh. He stayed consistent, moved up to sixth in lap 10 and focused on a top-10 finish. He rode steady to an eighth-place finish—his first top-10 Supercross finish.

“St. Louis was good,” sad Mosiman. “I had a good day in practice. My starts were good all day. I had a little trouble in the heat race but was able to get back into qualifying position by the end. I had another good start in the main and I’m so happy to get my first top-10 in Supercross. I’m excited to head to Indianapolis and race with all the West Coast guys in the Shootout.”

St. Louis SX Results

250SX East Main Event

1. Zach Osborne – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2. Jeremy Martin

3. Jordon Smith

4. Kyle Peters

5. Austin Forkner

6. Brandon Hartranft

7. Luke Renzland

8. Michael Mosiman – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

9. Sean Cantrell

10. Thomas Ramette

250SX East Rider Point Standings

1. Zach Osborne – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 115 points

2. Austin Forkner – 107 points

3. Jordon Smith – 102 points

4. Jeremy Martin – 93 points

5. Luke Renzland – 71 points

6. Kyle Peters – 70 points

7. RJ Hampshire – 57 points

8. Sean Cantrell – 56 points

9. Colt Nichols – 54 points

10. Martin Davalos – 53 points

…

19. Michael Mosiman – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 26 points

450 Main Event

1. Eli Tomac

2. Jason Anderson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Marvin Musquin

4. Justin Brayton

5. Weston Peick

6. Blake Baggett

7. Broc Tickle

8. Dean Wilson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

9. Christian Craig

10. Malcolm Stewart

450 Rider Point Standings

1. Jason Anderson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 246 points

2. Marvin Musquin – 204 points

3. Justin Brayton – 189 points

4. Eli Tomac – 186 points

5. Blake Baggett – 181 points

6. Weston Peick – 171 points

7. Broc Tickle – 147 points

8. Cooper Webb – 146 points

9. Cole Seely – 124 points

10. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 115 points