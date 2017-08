Rockstar MX Nationals | River Glade Podcast | FXR

By Billy Rainford

Andy White from FXR and Billy Rainford from Direct Motocross take you through some of the main stories from round 8 of 10 of the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals at River Glade MX Park in Moncton, NB, Canada.