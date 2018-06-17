Rockstar MX Tour | McNabb Valley MX Race Recap

By Billy Rainford

Round 4 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour took place at McNabb Valley MX in Minnedosa, Manitoba, Saturday. As we drove to the track, we were struck with just how far from anything we really were. Not until we neared the beautiful little town of Minnedosa did we realize how much of a little jewel this place was.

Yes, you basically go to the middle of nowhere and turn left, but once you do the valley appears and the McNabb family owned track appears. They did so much work to the track and the surrounding grounds that this place presented as the nicest track we’ve seen so far in the 2018 series.

The numbers weren’t where we’d all like to see them (41 250 and 36 450) but that didn’t tamper the racing action, once the gates dropped. I’m not sure how the spectator turnout was, but there seemed to be a lot of fans lining the fences around the track.

Here’s what happened in the races:

250 Moto 1

250 holeshot #1 goes to #157 Wyatt Waddell | Emily Nicholson photo

#15 Jess Pettis was the top 250 qualifier by 1.7 seconds. In fact, he would have qualified 2nd in the 450 class with his time! When the gate dropped, it was BC racer #157 Wyatt Waddell who grabbed his first holeshot. Wyatt has been battling a loose shoulder joint that has been in the back of his head, so this was a great positive for his summer.

Right with him when they crossed the Royal Distributing Holeshot Line were #12 Dylan Wright and #335 Joey Crown. Behind them all the usual suspects were lining up to go to battle for 25+2, including #66 Marco Cannella, #1 Shawn Maffenbeier, #15 Jess Pettis, #27 Tanner Ward, and #18 Josh Osby.

Osby suffered a dead moto in qualifying and the crew had to swap out a motor before he hit the line for the first moto. Unfortunately, Josh would be taken out of the first moto, too, and is scored a very early DNF.

#19 Hayden Halstead was into the mechanics’ area on lap 4 with some issues. After speaking with Kevin Tyler, the problem came down to…are you sitting down? “A rock in the spark plug.” That has become a joke because every time you ask Kevin what happened, that’s the stock answer you’re going to get. Whatever it was, it took Hayden out of the race for a DNF.

Around the same time, Wright had made his way into the lead, followed closely by Crown and Pettis. Behind them, Maffenbeier was alone ahead of the battle of the Rookie Pros, Cannella and Ward. Behind them, #43 Jared Petruska assumed his role as the guy in 7th.

Hared hurt his right hand in Prince George the week before and he wasn’t even sure he’d be able to ride. However, x-rays showed no broken bones and when we saw him at riders meeting this week, the swelling had disappeared and he was ready to go.

#17 Casey Keast and Waddell were battling for 8th and then #23 Jason Benny and #35 Jonah Brittons over 10th.

Crown would fall on lap 6 and lose ground on the 2 leaders, allowing Maffenebeier to catch his rear wheel and go after 3rd. Maff would make the pass on lap 8 and Pettis would get by Wright on the same lap for the lead.

Cannella had separated himself from Ward and made a pass on Crown.

Late in the moto, the running order was Pettis, Wright, Maffenbeier, Cannella, Crown, Ward, Petruska, Keast, Benny, #58 Teren Gerber and then Pettis again.

Keast would go down hard on the final lap and wouldn’t be able to finish the race, taking a very late DNF.

At the flag, it was Pettis 11 seconds up on Wright, who had almost 2 seconds on Maffenbeier in 3rd. The top 3 were 30 seconds up on Cannella in 4th who had 18 seconds on Crown in 5th.

450 Moto 1

450 moto 1 holeshot goes to ##5 Tyler Medaglia who narrowly edged out #26 Kaven Benoit. | Emily Nicholson photo

#45 Colton Facciotti is the red plate holder and qualified 1.2 seconds fastest in qualifying. When the gate dropped for their first moto, it was #26 Kaven Benoit who went into the first turn ahead, but it was #5 Tyler Medaglia who edged him out by a nose for the holeshot.

He and Benoit were bar to bar as they rounded the turn and hit the holeshot line. It looked like it was going to be a carbon copy of the 2nd moto the week before in Prince George.

When they came around to complete the first lap, the order was Benoit, Medaglia, Facciotti, #9 Cade Clason, #16 Cole Thompson, #68 Mike Brown, #1 Matt Goerke, #10 Keylan Meston, #800 Mike Alessi, and #7 Dillan Epstein.

By the 4th lap, the top 3 had separated themselves from 4th place. On the 5th, Facciotti messed up and came around without a visor on his helmet.

By the 10-miniute mark, Benoit had some space on Medaglia who had some space on the charging Thompson. Next, came Goerke, Clason, Facciotti, and Alessi.

Goerke was charging his way up to challenge Thompson while Epstein and Clason were in a good battle for 7th spot.

With just 2 laps to go, Benoit was out front while Medaglia and Thompson were fighting over 2nd. Goerke had Facciotti chasing him down and then there was a big gap back to Alessi, who rode alone, and then a gap back to the Epstein/Clason fight. Meston ran alone in 9th with a gap back to Brown who ran alone in 10th.

At the flag, Benoit took a 5-second win over Medaglia, who was just 2 seconds up on Thompson. Next came Goerke and Facciotti, followed by a big gap back to Alessi in 6th.

250 Moto 2

Shawn Maffenbeier grabs the moto 2 holeshot. | Emily Nicholson photo

#1 Shawn Maffenbeier got out to the 2nd moto holeshot and looked comfortable on the track that now looked like something he’d grown up racing in Saskatchewan.

Behind him it was #18 Josh Osby who really felt he had something to prove after being forced out of the first moto. Behind them came first moto winner Pettis then Crown and Wright.

Maffenbeier and Wright would set out to do battle in what was an instant classic. Behind them it was Crown, Pettis, Osby, Ward, Cannella, Petruska and Halstead. Behind them, Waddell, #98 Anthony Spadaccini, and #416 Chad Saultz were having a battle for 10th spot.

At the half, Maffenbeier and Wright were still bar to bar with a gap over Pettis and Crown. Farther back it was Osby, then a good battle between Cannella and Ward. Halstead and Petruska came next and then #58 Teren Gerber had joined the Spadaccini/Saultz fight.

With just 2 laps to go, Dylan Wright’s bike let go and he was left standing dejected on the sidelines being consoled by fill-in team manager, Matt Bannon.

Wright’s bike let go with just a couple laps to go. | Bigwave photo

At the flag, it was Maffenbeier with a 15-second win over Pettis. Crown was 10 seconds behind him in 3rd, followed by a distant Cannella and Osby, who did battle late.

250 podium: Jess Pettis (1-2), Shawn Maffenbeier (3-1), Joey Crown (5-3).

Notes: Joey Crown was limping as he took the stage and said he dabbed his foot in a corner and his knee that he is recovering from ACL surgery was hurting. He’ll used these next couple weeks t get better and come back for Sand Del Lee near Ottawa, ON. The team is planning to head to Tennessee and Unadilla, but we’ll have to see if Joey will make the trip.

#17 Casey Keast says he did crash while practicing this past Tuesday in Prince George but that he wasn’t knocked out like has been “reported.” He crashed Saturday when he hit false neutral on one of the back doubles and said he may have been knocked out for a maximum of 10 seconds. He chipped his scapula and just feels really beat up. The break should give him the time needed to hit the rest of the season.

Check out #58 Teren Gerber, #98 Anthony Spadaccini, and #60 Quinton Robin going 7,8,9 in the overall! Those are bests for all 3.

250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #15 Yamaha  JESSE PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 1st 2nd 57
 2nd  #1 Kawasaki  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
KAMLOOPS, BC		 3rd 1st 55
 3rd  #335 KTM  JOEY CROWN
METAMORA, MI		 5th 3rd 46
 4th  #66 Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA
WATERDOWN, ON		 4th 4th 46
 5th  #27 KTM  TANNER WARD
WOODSTOCK, ON		 6th 6th 40
 6th  #43 Honda  JARED PETRUSKA
CALGARY, AB		 7th 8th 37
 7th  #58 KTM  TEREN GERBER
CORONATION, AB		 9th 11th 32
 8th  #98 Yamaha  ANTHANY SPADACCINI
CUMBERLAND, ON		 11th 10th 31
 9th  #60 Husqvarna  QUINTON ROBIN
ECKVILLE, AB		 10th 12th 30
 10th  #23 Kawasaki  JASON BENNY
JOLIETTE, QC		 8th 14th 30
 11th  #416 Yamaha  CHAD SAULTZ
BATAVIA, IL		 15th 9th 28
 12th  #12 Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT
OTTAWA, ON		 2nd DNF 27
 13th  #35 Honda  JONAH BRITTONS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 14th 13th 25
 14th  #737 Yamaha  TEE PERROTT
HIGH RIVER, AB		 13th 15th 24
 15th  #157 Husqvarna  WYATT WADDELL
DELTA, BC		 12th 18th 22
 16th  #18 KTM  JOSH OSBY
VALPARAISO, IN		 DNF 5th 21
 17th  #19 Yamaha  HAYDEN HALSTEAD
WATERFORD, ON		 DNF 7th 19
 18th  #289 Husqvarna  CONNOR PAUL
RIMBEY, AB		 17th 16th 19
 19th  #700 KTM  CODIE ROUSE
WEYBURN, SK		 18th 19th 15
 20th  #411 KTM  DUNCAN MACLEOD
PORT FRANKS, ON		 16th 21st 15
 21st  #120 Kawasaki  JIM FREDERICKSON
 31st 17th 9
 22nd  #464 Honda  BRANDON BRILL
PEKIN, IL		 19th 24th 9
 23rd  #128 Suzuki  BRIAN KLASSEN
WINKLER, MN		 25th 20th 7
 24th  #171 Unknown  JIMMY KORNELSEN
 22nd 23rd 7
 25th  #711 Yamaha  TOMMY LLOYD
D’ARCY, SK		 21st 25th 6
 26th  #614 Yamaha  NATHAN SIMPSON
CROSSFIELD, AB		 20th 28th 6
 27th  #223 Kawasaki  DEVON WIEBE
MORDEN MN, 		 27th 22nd 4
 28th  #337 Yamaha  REECE HAVELOCK
CALGARY, AB		 23rd 26th 3
 29th  #301 Kawasaki  MARCUS GIESBRECHT
SASKATOON SK, 		 24th 29th 2
 30th  #955 Suzuki  DEREK DONALD
BRANDON, MN		 26th 31st 0
 31st  #192 Kawasaki  TRAVIS MOSSET
 30th 27th 0
 32nd  #325 Yamaha  TALLON UNGER
LANGDON, AB		 DNF 34th 0
 33rd  #441 Kawasaki  COLE HASTINGS
WEYBURN, SK		 33rd 35th 0
 34th  #621 KTM  HAYDEN LOTHIAN
SYVAN LAKE, AB		 34th 32nd 0
 35th  #715 Kawasaki  JEREMIE LACROIX
PONTEIX, SK		 28th 33rd 0
 36th  #493 Kawasaki  CHASE FARDOE
BRANDON, MN		 29th 30th 0
 37th  #963 Kawasaki  RANSOM WICK
HANLEY, SK		 32nd DNF 0
 DNF  #139 Unknown  NICHOLAS HOHNE
SWAN RIVER, MN		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #309 Yamaha  ADAM ORVIS
ST ANDREWS, MN		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #961 Yamaha  CONRAD SCHIPPER
SOUTH ENGLISH, IA		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #17 Yamaha  CASEY KEAST
KELOWNA, BC		 DNF DNF 0

450 Moto 2

If you missed the 2nd 450 moto, you missed a good one! | Bigwave photo

When the gate dropped for the final moto of the day, it was #800 Mike Alessi who grabbed the holeshot. #20 Davey Fraser seemed to be having some electrical problems with his bike as he circled back on the sight lap but then headed out as it seemed to work itself out.

#5 Tyler Medaglia also had electrical issues that would keep him from doing any on=f the big jumps or challenging for the win. He would say afterward that he was most upset because he felt that was the day he was going to close the deal on the win, but he understood it was an issue that could have struck anyone out there.

On lap 2, it was Alessi, Benoit, Thompson, Clason, Goerke, Facciotti, Epstein, Meston, Brown, #77 Brock Hoyer, and #645 Cheyenne Harmon.

#5 Medaglia was way back in the pack and doing what he could to make it around the track.

At the halfway mark, Alessi still led with Benoit pressuring. They had a small gap back to Thompson and Goerke, who had a gap over Facciotti and Epstein. Clason ran alone in 7th while Meston and Brown had a great battle going for 8th.

With 8 minutes to go, the leaders were all bunching up and we knew we were in for a great race! Benoit was out ahead of Alessi and Thompson, Goerke, and Facciotti. Epstein had messed up and was fighting for 6th.

After the riders were shown the 2 laps to go board, nothing was shown to them on the next lap. When they came around for what should have been the checkered flag, nothing was in the finish line marshal’s hand. Benoit was out front but Thompson, Goerke and Facciotti were all on his rear wheel!

Kaven’s mechanic Matt Deroy was losing his mind as they came around and he let head referee Paul Kingsley hear it. He told Kaven to keep going, just in case, but the race was finished and Kaven took the 1-1 win. It was an interesting way to finish a race, but it all worked out in the end.

#16 Cole Thompson had himself a close call that he would  later talk about and Goerke said he just wasn’t really gelling with the track. Kaven admitted in our post-race podcast that he’d suffered 4 broken bones in his spine in that California crash, and that he was finally feeling more like himself. That’s bad news for the rest of the 450 field!

At the flag it was Benoit, Thompson, Goerke, and Facciotti in a finish where Irv Ford would have yelled, “You can put a blanket over them!

It was one of those races that will have people yelling at the TV when it airs on TSN.

450 podium: Kaven Benoit (1-1), Cole Thompson (3-2), Matt Goerke (4-3). | Bigwave photo

450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #26 KTM  KAVEN BENOIT
BON CONSEIL, QC		 1st 1st 60
 2nd  #16 KTM  COLE THOMPSON
BRIGDEN, ON		 3rd 2nd 52
 3rd  #1 Yamaha  MATT GOERKE
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		 4th 3rd 48
 4th  #45 Honda  COLTON FACCIOTTI
AYLMER, ON		 5th 4th 44
 5th  #800 Kawasaki  MIKE ALESSI
HILLIARD, FL		 6th 5th 41
 6th  #7 Yamaha  DILLAN EPSTEIN
THOUSAND ISLANDS, CA		 7th 6th 39
 7th  #5 Kawasaki  TYLER MEDAGLIA
BROOKSFIELDS, NS		 2nd 15th 38
 8th  #9 Honda  CADE CLASON
CHESTERFIELS, SC		 8th 7th 37
 9th  #68 Husqvarna  MIKE BROWN
BRISTOL, VA		 10th 8th 34
 10th  #10 Husqvarna  KEYLAN MESTON
CALGARY, AB		 9th 9th 34
 11th  #645 Yamaha  CHEYENNE HARMON
NEWARK, TX		 11th 10th 31
 12th  #72 Husqvarna  KYLE KEAST
LINDSAY, ON		 12th 11th 29
 13th  #77 Yamaha  BROCK HOYER
WILLIAMS L;AKE, BC		 16th 12th 24
 14th  #21 Kawasaki  RYAN LALONDE
VICTORIA, BC		 15th 13th 24
 15th  #88 Yamaha  ADDISON EMORY
OWASSO, OK		 14th 18th 20
 16th  #79 Yamaha  RYAN PETERS
MANDAN, ND		 13th 20th 19
 17th  #63 Honda  GRAHAM SCOTT
NORTH SAANICH, BC		 17th 17th 18
 18th  #78 KTM  BRYANT HUMISTON
ROCK SPRINGS, WY		 21st 14th 17
 19th  #44 Honda  JONATHAN MAYZAK
MURRELS INLET, SC		 20th 16th 16
 20th  #20 Husqvarna  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS		 18th 19th 15
 21st  #314 Suzuki  JOSH PFRIMMER
ROLAND, MN		 19th 21st 12
 22nd  #52 Husqvarna  YANICK BOUCHER
HEARST, ON		 23rd 22nd 7
 23rd  #71 Yamaha  TOMMY DALLAIRE
LATERRIERE, QC		 22nd 24th 6
 24th  #145 Kawasaki  BRADY BREEMERSCH
MELITA, MN		 24th 23rd 5
 25th  #125 Husqvarna  CHARLIE JOHNSTON
CALGARY, AB		 25th 26th 1
 26th  #91 KTM  ADAM PFEIFFER
CALGARY, AB		 28th 25th 1
 27th  #143 Husqvarna  ERIC HARVEY
FORT ST JOHN, BC		 27th 27th 0
 28th  #801 Yamaha  SETH WILDE
CAROLINE, AB		 26th 28th 0
 29th  #338 KTM  LUCAS GIARDINO
THUNDER BAY, ON		 30th 29th 0
 30th  #202 Husqvarna  BLAKE OSATCHUK
DUNDRUM, SK		 29th 30th 0
 31st  #163 Suzuki  TROY REVET
RESTON, MN		 31st 31st 0
 32nd  #502 KTM  BRANDON KOFSTAD
ROSEAU, MN		 32nd 32nd 0
 33rd  #328 Kawasaki  TALAN HANSEN
TREVOR, WI		 33rd 33rd 0
 34th  #114 Honda  JESSE ROYAN
MARSHALL, AB		 34th 34th 0
 35th  #777 Suzuki  MARCUS BOROS
PILOT MOUND, MN		 35th 35th 0
 36th  #564 Honda  BRYTEN BRILL
PERKIN, IL		 36th 36th 0

We now take a break until we start the eastern swing at Sand Del Lee near Ottawa, ON Saturday, July 7th.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 