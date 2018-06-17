Rockstar MX Tour | McNabb Valley MX Race Recap

Rockstar MX Tour | McNabb Valley MX Race Recap

By Billy Rainford

Round 4 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour took place at McNabb Valley MX in Minnedosa, Manitoba, Saturday. As we drove to the track, we were struck with just how far from anything we really were. Not until we neared the beautiful little town of Minnedosa did we realize how much of a little jewel this place was.

Yes, you basically go to the middle of nowhere and turn left, but once you do the valley appears and the McNabb family owned track appears. They did so much work to the track and the surrounding grounds that this place presented as the nicest track we’ve seen so far in the 2018 series.

The numbers weren’t where we’d all like to see them (41 250 and 36 450) but that didn’t tamper the racing action, once the gates dropped. I’m not sure how the spectator turnout was, but there seemed to be a lot of fans lining the fences around the track.

Here’s what happened in the races:

250 Moto 1

#15 Jess Pettis was the top 250 qualifier by 1.7 seconds. In fact, he would have qualified 2nd in the 450 class with his time! When the gate dropped, it was BC racer #157 Wyatt Waddell who grabbed his first holeshot. Wyatt has been battling a loose shoulder joint that has been in the back of his head, so this was a great positive for his summer.

Right with him when they crossed the Royal Distributing Holeshot Line were #12 Dylan Wright and #335 Joey Crown. Behind them all the usual suspects were lining up to go to battle for 25+2, including #66 Marco Cannella, #1 Shawn Maffenbeier, #15 Jess Pettis, #27 Tanner Ward, and #18 Josh Osby.

Osby suffered a dead moto in qualifying and the crew had to swap out a motor before he hit the line for the first moto. Unfortunately, Josh would be taken out of the first moto, too, and is scored a very early DNF.

#19 Hayden Halstead was into the mechanics’ area on lap 4 with some issues. After speaking with Kevin Tyler, the problem came down to…are you sitting down? “A rock in the spark plug.” That has become a joke because every time you ask Kevin what happened, that’s the stock answer you’re going to get. Whatever it was, it took Hayden out of the race for a DNF.

Around the same time, Wright had made his way into the lead, followed closely by Crown and Pettis. Behind them, Maffenbeier was alone ahead of the battle of the Rookie Pros, Cannella and Ward. Behind them, #43 Jared Petruska assumed his role as the guy in 7th.

Hared hurt his right hand in Prince George the week before and he wasn’t even sure he’d be able to ride. However, x-rays showed no broken bones and when we saw him at riders meeting this week, the swelling had disappeared and he was ready to go.

#17 Casey Keast and Waddell were battling for 8th and then #23 Jason Benny and #35 Jonah Brittons over 10th.

Crown would fall on lap 6 and lose ground on the 2 leaders, allowing Maffenebeier to catch his rear wheel and go after 3rd. Maff would make the pass on lap 8 and Pettis would get by Wright on the same lap for the lead.

Cannella had separated himself from Ward and made a pass on Crown.

Late in the moto, the running order was Pettis, Wright, Maffenbeier, Cannella, Crown, Ward, Petruska, Keast, Benny, #58 Teren Gerber and then Pettis again.

Keast would go down hard on the final lap and wouldn’t be able to finish the race, taking a very late DNF.

At the flag, it was Pettis 11 seconds up on Wright, who had almost 2 seconds on Maffenbeier in 3rd. The top 3 were 30 seconds up on Cannella in 4th who had 18 seconds on Crown in 5th.

450 Moto 1

#45 Colton Facciotti is the red plate holder and qualified 1.2 seconds fastest in qualifying. When the gate dropped for their first moto, it was #26 Kaven Benoit who went into the first turn ahead, but it was #5 Tyler Medaglia who edged him out by a nose for the holeshot.

He and Benoit were bar to bar as they rounded the turn and hit the holeshot line. It looked like it was going to be a carbon copy of the 2nd moto the week before in Prince George.

When they came around to complete the first lap, the order was Benoit, Medaglia, Facciotti, #9 Cade Clason, #16 Cole Thompson, #68 Mike Brown, #1 Matt Goerke, #10 Keylan Meston, #800 Mike Alessi, and #7 Dillan Epstein.

By the 4th lap, the top 3 had separated themselves from 4th place. On the 5th, Facciotti messed up and came around without a visor on his helmet.

By the 10-miniute mark, Benoit had some space on Medaglia who had some space on the charging Thompson. Next, came Goerke, Clason, Facciotti, and Alessi.

Goerke was charging his way up to challenge Thompson while Epstein and Clason were in a good battle for 7th spot.

With just 2 laps to go, Benoit was out front while Medaglia and Thompson were fighting over 2nd. Goerke had Facciotti chasing him down and then there was a big gap back to Alessi, who rode alone, and then a gap back to the Epstein/Clason fight. Meston ran alone in 9th with a gap back to Brown who ran alone in 10th.

At the flag, Benoit took a 5-second win over Medaglia, who was just 2 seconds up on Thompson. Next came Goerke and Facciotti, followed by a big gap back to Alessi in 6th.

250 Moto 2

#1 Shawn Maffenbeier got out to the 2nd moto holeshot and looked comfortable on the track that now looked like something he’d grown up racing in Saskatchewan.

Behind him it was #18 Josh Osby who really felt he had something to prove after being forced out of the first moto. Behind them came first moto winner Pettis then Crown and Wright.

Maffenbeier and Wright would set out to do battle in what was an instant classic. Behind them it was Crown, Pettis, Osby, Ward, Cannella, Petruska and Halstead. Behind them, Waddell, #98 Anthony Spadaccini, and #416 Chad Saultz were having a battle for 10th spot.

At the half, Maffenbeier and Wright were still bar to bar with a gap over Pettis and Crown. Farther back it was Osby, then a good battle between Cannella and Ward. Halstead and Petruska came next and then #58 Teren Gerber had joined the Spadaccini/Saultz fight.

With just 2 laps to go, Dylan Wright’s bike let go and he was left standing dejected on the sidelines being consoled by fill-in team manager, Matt Bannon.

At the flag, it was Maffenbeier with a 15-second win over Pettis. Crown was 10 seconds behind him in 3rd, followed by a distant Cannella and Osby, who did battle late.

Notes: Joey Crown was limping as he took the stage and said he dabbed his foot in a corner and his knee that he is recovering from ACL surgery was hurting. He’ll used these next couple weeks t get better and come back for Sand Del Lee near Ottawa, ON. The team is planning to head to Tennessee and Unadilla, but we’ll have to see if Joey will make the trip.

#17 Casey Keast says he did crash while practicing this past Tuesday in Prince George but that he wasn’t knocked out like has been “reported.” He crashed Saturday when he hit false neutral on one of the back doubles and said he may have been knocked out for a maximum of 10 seconds. He chipped his scapula and just feels really beat up. The break should give him the time needed to hit the rest of the season.

Check out #58 Teren Gerber, #98 Anthony Spadaccini, and #60 Quinton Robin going 7,8,9 in the overall! Those are bests for all 3.

250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

450 Moto 2

When the gate dropped for the final moto of the day, it was #800 Mike Alessi who grabbed the holeshot. #20 Davey Fraser seemed to be having some electrical problems with his bike as he circled back on the sight lap but then headed out as it seemed to work itself out.

#5 Tyler Medaglia also had electrical issues that would keep him from doing any on=f the big jumps or challenging for the win. He would say afterward that he was most upset because he felt that was the day he was going to close the deal on the win, but he understood it was an issue that could have struck anyone out there.

On lap 2, it was Alessi, Benoit, Thompson, Clason, Goerke, Facciotti, Epstein, Meston, Brown, #77 Brock Hoyer, and #645 Cheyenne Harmon.

#5 Medaglia was way back in the pack and doing what he could to make it around the track.

At the halfway mark, Alessi still led with Benoit pressuring. They had a small gap back to Thompson and Goerke, who had a gap over Facciotti and Epstein. Clason ran alone in 7th while Meston and Brown had a great battle going for 8th.

With 8 minutes to go, the leaders were all bunching up and we knew we were in for a great race! Benoit was out ahead of Alessi and Thompson, Goerke, and Facciotti. Epstein had messed up and was fighting for 6th.

After the riders were shown the 2 laps to go board, nothing was shown to them on the next lap. When they came around for what should have been the checkered flag, nothing was in the finish line marshal’s hand. Benoit was out front but Thompson, Goerke and Facciotti were all on his rear wheel!

Kaven’s mechanic Matt Deroy was losing his mind as they came around and he let head referee Paul Kingsley hear it. He told Kaven to keep going, just in case, but the race was finished and Kaven took the 1-1 win. It was an interesting way to finish a race, but it all worked out in the end.

#16 Cole Thompson had himself a close call that he would later talk about and Goerke said he just wasn’t really gelling with the track. Kaven admitted in our post-race podcast that he’d suffered 4 broken bones in his spine in that California crash, and that he was finally feeling more like himself. That’s bad news for the rest of the 450 field!

At the flag it was Benoit, Thompson, Goerke, and Facciotti in a finish where Irv Ford would have yelled, “You can put a blanket over them!”

It was one of those races that will have people yelling at the TV when it airs on TSN.

450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

We now take a break until we start the eastern swing at Sand Del Lee near Ottawa, ON Saturday, July 7th.