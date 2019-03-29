Round One
Welcome to the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown. We are ready to go for another amazing year of racing and our 15 round journey starts here in Abbotsford, BC. Below you will find all info needed Pro, and Amateur racers.
Venue Address
33800 King Rd.
Abbotsford, BC
V2S 8H8
Rider seating passes
For registered riders in Amateur or Pro you will be allowed to purchase 4 Rider Seating passes for family and friends, as well as a Rider and Mechanic pass. Passes can be purchased through the ticket box office the morning of the event.
Cost per pass = $25
Race entries will be ONLINE ONLY and will be limited entry and limited classes.
250 Pro – 40 riders
450 Pro – 40 riders
Open Intermediate- 12 riders
Open Junior – 12 riders
Open Ladies – 12 riders
Open 50cc – 12 riders
Open 65cc – 12 riders
Supermini – 12 riders
Pits/Parking
There will be limited parking on site at Abbotsford Centre, we advise to travel light and aim to park first thing Saturday AM. There will be no Indoor pitting for Amateur racers and very limited for Pro pitting. The parking lot will be UFV4 (SHOWN BELOW)
Transponders
Transponders will be used alt all MRC Triple Crown events, if you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site for $25 and can be picked up at Pro rider tech.
Riders Meeting
Amateur riders meeting will take place on the track by the main stage. Pro riders meeting will be taken place in a closed room, just beside staging area it will be signified by signage.
Pro Riders Tech / Rider check in
Tech will take place just inside the back of the building and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey, and bike for technical approval.
Amateur Rider Check in
Rider Check in will take place near the staging area, and will have signage directing riders/mechanics. Riders/Mechanics will need to sign waiver, and confirm information is correct. Note this is an Online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival.