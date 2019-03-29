Round One

Welcome to the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown. We are ready to go for another amazing year of racing and our 15 round journey starts here in Abbotsford, BC. Below you will find all info needed Pro, and Amateur racers.

Venue Address

33800 King Rd.

Abbotsford, BC

V2S 8H8

Rider seating passes

For registered riders in Amateur or Pro you will be allowed to purchase 4 Rider Seating passes for family and friends, as well as a Rider and Mechanic pass. Passes can be purchased through the ticket box office the morning of the event.

Cost per pass = $25

Race entries will be ONLINE ONLY and will be limited entry and limited classes.

250 Pro – 40 riders

450 Pro – 40 riders

Open Intermediate- 12 riders

Open Junior – 12 riders

Open Ladies – 12 riders

Open 50cc – 12 riders

Open 65cc – 12 riders

Supermini – 12 riders

Pits/Parking

There will be limited parking on site at Abbotsford Centre, we advise to travel light and aim to park first thing Saturday AM. There will be no Indoor pitting for Amateur racers and very limited for Pro pitting. The parking lot will be UFV4 (SHOWN BELOW)

Transponders

Transponders will be used alt all MRC Triple Crown events, if you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site for $25 and can be picked up at Pro rider tech.

Riders Meeting

Amateur riders meeting will take place on the track by the main stage. Pro riders meeting will be taken place in a closed room, just beside staging area it will be signified by signage.

Pro Riders Tech / Rider check in

Tech will take place just inside the back of the building and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey, and bike for technical approval.

Amateur Rider Check in

Rider Check in will take place near the staging area, and will have signage directing riders/mechanics. Riders/Mechanics will need to sign waiver, and confirm information is correct. Note this is an Online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival.