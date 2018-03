Video | Rockstar Triple Crown | Calgary AX Round 3 – IN A NUTSHELL

By Billy Rainford

Just an idea I had while waiting for a flight out of Calgary…

DO NOT watch in full screen as the photos are not high enough resolution. Like I said, this was a little pilot project and the quality will improve for next round in Sarnia on April 7th.

Just a fun way to get some of the info in from the event.