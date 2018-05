Rockstar Triple Crown | Calgary Podcasts

We spoke with a few riders at the end of a long day at Wild Rose MX in Calgary, Alberta, after round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour.

#1E Kennedy Lutz

#10 Kate Lees

#8 Nicole Gaudern

#5 Dominique Daffé

#10 Keylan Meston

#43 Jared Petruska

#1 Shawn Maffenbeier