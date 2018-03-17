Rockstar Triple Crown | Calgary Saturday Qualifying Photos

Rockstar Triple Crown | Calgary Saturday Qualifying Photos

By Billy Rainford

Here are a bunch of photos from qualifying in Calgary for round 3 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Tour Arenacross series.

A couple stories to keep an eye on:

#12 Dylan Wright went down hard just before the mechanics’ area during first practice. He was favouring his left arm/shoulder and headed off the track early.

He came out for qualifying but just rolled around the track slowly. They said they will have him re-evaluated before they make a decision on what happens tonight.

#75 Josh Hill got his new race suspension on his bike for today and was skimming the whoops faster than anyone. Unfortunately, he also crashed faster than anyone in them and bent the rear end of the bike pretty badly.

Chris Buckrell is busy getting the bike ready and Josh was forced to miss qualifying because of it. Josh is a little banged up but we’re told he will be on the line tonight.

Live broadcast begins at 7:00pm MT/9:00pm ET:

http://rockstartriplecrown.com/live.html