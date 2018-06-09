Rockstar Triple Crown | Prince George Results

|
|
| 1st
| #12
|
| DYLAN WRIGHT
OTTAWA, ON
| 5th
Heat 1
|1st
|1st
|60
| 2nd
| #18
|
| JOSH OSBY
VALPARAISO, IN
| 4th
Heat 1
|3rd
|3rd
|50
| 3rd
| #335
|
| JOEY CROWN
METAMORA, MI
| 3rd
Heat 1
|2nd
|5th
|48
| 4th
| #66
|
| MARCO CANNELLA
WATERDOWN, ON
| 13th
Heat 1
|6th
|4th
|43
| 5th
| #1
|
| SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
KAMLOOPS, BC
| 1st
Heat 1
|4th
|7th
|42
| 6th
| #19
|
| HAYDEN HALSTEAD
WATERFORD, ON
| 8th
Heat 1
|7th
|6th
|39
| 7th
| #17
|
| CASEY KEAST
KELOWNA, BC
| 9th
Heat 1
|5th
|8th
|39
| 8th
| #27
|
| TANNER WARD
WOODSTOCK, ON
| 11th
Heat 1
|9th
|9th
|34
| 9th
| #58
|
| TEREN GERBER
CORONATION, AB
| 14th
Heat 1
|10th
|10th
|32
| 10th
| #15
|
| JESSE PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC
| 2nd
Heat 1
|DNF
|2nd
|27
| 11th
| #458
|
| MICHAEL SWENEY
JOHNSTOWN, CO
| 10th
Heat 1
|12th
|13th
|27
| 12th
| #60
|
| QUINTON ROBIN
ECKVILLE, AB
| 26th
Heat 1
|11th
|15th
|26
| 13th
| #245
|
| RYLAN BLY
OKOTOKS, AB
| 17th
Heat 1
|18th
|12th
|22
| 14th
| #377
|
| DANIEL ELMORE
TELKWA, BC
| 19th
Heat 1
|17th
|16th
|19
| 15th
| #737
|
| TEE PERROTT
HIGH RIVER, AB
| 25th
Heat 1
|15th
|18th
|19
| 16th
| #98
|
| ANTHANY SPADACCINI
CUMBERLAND, ON
| 24th
Heat 1
|14th
|20th
|18
| 17th
| #43
|
| JARED PETRUSKA
CALGARY, AB
| 12th
Heat 1
|8th
|DNF
|18
| 18th
| #297
|
| GABE ELMORE
TELKWA, BC
| 18th
Heat 1
|16th
|19th
|17
| 19th
| #23
|
| JASON BENNY
JOLIETTE, QC
| 16th
Heat 1
|DNF
|11th
|15
| 20th
| #289
|
| CONNOR PAUL
RIMBEY, AB
| 15th
Heat 1
|21st
|17th
|14
| 21st
| #325
|
| TALLON UNGER
LANGDON, AB
| 7th
Heat 1
|13th
|DNF
|13
| 22nd
| #146
|
| TYLER GIBBS
MISSION, BC
| 6th
Heat 1
|DNF
|14th
|12
| 23rd
| #35
|
| JONAH BRITTONS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC
| 41st
Heat 1
|19th
|21st
|12
| 24th
| #274
|
| CHRIS SVENSSON
,
| 23rd
Heat 1
|20th
|26th
|6
| 25th
| #122
|
| KYLE MASKALL
CHILLIWAK, BC
| 22nd
Heat 1
|DNF
|22nd
|4
| 26th
| #179
|
| SYD STANOWSKI
,
| 21st
Heat 1
|23rd
|25th
|4
| 27th
| #614
|
| NATHAN SIMPSON
CROSSFIELD, AB
| 33rd
Heat 1
|22nd
|29th
|4
| 28th
| #157
|
| WYATT WADDELL
DELTA, BC
| 34th
Heat 1
|DNF
|23rd
|3
| 29th
| #337
|
| REECE HAVELOCK
CALGARY, AB
| 37th
Heat 1
|29th
|24th
|2
| 30th
| #151
|
| ETHAN TOEWS
GRAND PRAIRIE, AB
| 31st
Heat 1
|24th
|DNF
|2
| 31st
| #927
|
| TORY MASSEY
EDMONTON, AB
| 40th
Heat 1
|25th
|DNF
|1
| 32nd
| #761
|
| BLAKE JOHNSON
WAINWRIGHT, AB
| 38th
Heat 1
|26th
|DNF
|0
| 33rd
| #149
|
| BRANDON MCARTHUR
SUMMERLND, BC
| 39th
Heat 1
|28th
|31st
|0
| 34th
| #477
|
| JOEY PARKES
NANAIMO, BC
| 32nd
Heat 1
|31st
|27th
|0
| 35th
| #259
|
| BAILEY GARRISON
PRINCE GEORGE, BC
| 36th
Heat 1
|27th
|DNF
|0
| 36th
| #715
|
| JEREMIE LACROIX
PONTEIX, SK
| 20th
Heat 1
|30th
|30th
|0
| 37th
| #721
|
| SAM DOOLEY
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB
| 29th
Heat 1
|DNF
|28th
|0
| 38th
| #393
|
| PHILLIP DILLMAN
PRINCE GEORGE, BC
| 35th
Heat 1
|32nd
|32nd
|0
| DNF
| #666
|
| GAGE STANYNER
NANAIMO, BC
| 27th
Heat 1
|DNF
|DNF
|0
| DNF
| #416
|
| CHAD SAULTZ
BATAVIA, IL
| 28th
Heat 1
|DNF
|DNF
|0
| DNF
| #551
|
| MITCHELL BRADBURY
NEIL BRADBURY, BC
| 30th
Heat 1
|DNF
|DNF
|0
| DNF
| #731
|
| STEPHEN VUCKSON
SALEM, IN
| 42nd
Heat 1
|DNF
|DNF
|0