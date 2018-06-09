Rockstar Triple Crown | Prince George Results

Saturday, June 9, 2018

Blackwater MX Track

Prince George, BC

 

Ladies – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #1 Yamaha  KENNEDY LUTZ
YORKTON, SK		 1st 1st 50
 2nd  #265 Yamaha  BRITTANY GAGNE
MILAN, NH		 2nd 2nd 44
 3rd  #138 Yamaha  MARIAH GAUTHIER
CHAPLEAU, ON		 4th 3rd 38
 4th  #6 Yamaha  TAMALA WHITESIDE
BLACK DIAMOND, AB		 3rd 5th 36
 5th  #5 KTM  DOMINIQUE DAFFE
CALGARY, AB		 5th 4th 34
 6th  #3 KTM  DANIKA WHITE
CALGARY, AB		 7th 6th 29
 7th  #328 Kawasaki  KASSEE MORRISON
QUESNEL, BC		 6th 8th 28
 8th  #213 Honda  MICHELLE ODONNELL
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 9th 9th 24
 9th  #24 Honda  SAMANTHA BARTLETT
EDMONTON, AB		 10th 10th 22
 10th  #10 Kawasaki  KATE LEES
CARLYLE, SK		 14th 7th 21
 11th  #88 Yamaha  TAYLOR ESSELINK
KAMLOOPS, BC		 12th 11th 19
 12th  #8 Kawasaki  NICOLE GAUDERN
RIVERTON, WY		 8th 18th 16
 13th  #137 Unknown  BRIE DAY
LAKE COUNTRY, BC		 11th 16th 15
 14th  #147 KTM  CHELAN MERWIN
FORT ST JOHN, BC		 13th 15th 14
 15th  #274 KTM  MICHELLE MAZUR
FORT ST JOHN, BC		 17th 12th 13
 16th  #151 Suzuki  KRISTI MOORE
PORT COQUITLAM, BC		 18th 13th 11
 17th  #12 KTM  JANELLE BARTLETT
EDMONTON, AB		 19th 14th 9
 18th  #119 KTM  ALEXANDRA SHARROCK
CALGARY, AB		 15th 19th 8
 19th  #623 Suzuki  ANGELA MARTYSHUK
LEDUC, AB		 16th DNF 5
 20th  #57 KTM  ROBYN ODONNELL
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 26th 17th 4
 21st  #141 Suzuki  JACEY MCQUEEN
WEST KELOWNA, BC		 24th 20th 1
 22nd  #9 Yamaha  KRISTIN TSE
WEST KELOWNA, BC		 20th DNF 1
 23rd  #15 KTM  HANNAH ADAMS
POWELL RIVER, BC		 21st 21st 0
 24th  #29 Yamaha  ALISSA HARKIN
VANCOUVER, BC		 22nd 22nd 0
 25th  #812 Yamaha  JESSIE JENKINS
NANAIMO, BC		 23rd DNF 0
 26th  #197 Husqvarna  SARAH CHIPCHAR
COCHRANE, AB		 25th DNF 0
 DNF  #447 KTM  COURTNEY CHALMERS
GRANDE PRAAIRIE, 		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #533 Cobra  MADISON HEIGHINGTON
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #412 KTM  MICHELLE MCCARTHY
CALGARY, AB		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #70 Husqvarna  AMANDA STEWART
KALE DEN, BC		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #92 Kawasaki  SHELBY TSE
WEST KELOWNA, BC		 DNF DNF 0
250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #12 Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT
OTTAWA, ON		  5th
Heat 1		 1st 1st 60
 2nd  #18 KTM  JOSH OSBY
VALPARAISO, IN		  4th
Heat 1		 3rd 3rd 50
 3rd  #335 KTM  JOEY CROWN
METAMORA, MI		  3rd
Heat 1		 2nd 5th 48
 4th  #66 Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA
WATERDOWN, ON		  13th
Heat 1		 6th 4th 43
 5th  #1 Kawasaki  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
KAMLOOPS, BC		  1st
Heat 1		 4th 7th 42
 6th  #19 Yamaha  HAYDEN HALSTEAD
WATERFORD, ON		  8th
Heat 1		 7th 6th 39
 7th  #17 Yamaha  CASEY KEAST
KELOWNA, BC		  9th
Heat 1		 5th 8th 39
 8th  #27 KTM  TANNER WARD
WOODSTOCK, ON		  11th
Heat 1		 9th 9th 34
 9th  #58 KTM  TEREN GERBER
CORONATION, AB		  14th
Heat 1		 10th 10th 32
 10th  #15 Honda  JESSE PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  2nd
Heat 1		 DNF 2nd 27
 11th  #458 KTM  MICHAEL SWENEY
JOHNSTOWN, CO		  10th
Heat 1		 12th 13th 27
 12th  #60 Husqvarna  QUINTON ROBIN
ECKVILLE, AB		  26th
Heat 1		 11th 15th 26
 13th  #245 Husqvarna  RYLAN BLY
OKOTOKS, AB		  17th
Heat 1		 18th 12th 22
 14th  #377 Yamaha  DANIEL ELMORE
TELKWA, BC		  19th
Heat 1		 17th 16th 19
 15th  #737 Yamaha  TEE PERROTT
HIGH RIVER, AB		  25th
Heat 1		 15th 18th 19
 16th  #98 Yamaha  ANTHANY SPADACCINI
CUMBERLAND, ON		  24th
Heat 1		 14th 20th 18
 17th  #43 Honda  JARED PETRUSKA
CALGARY, AB		  12th
Heat 1		 8th DNF 18
 18th  #297 Yamaha  GABE ELMORE
TELKWA, BC		  18th
Heat 1		 16th 19th 17
 19th  #23 Kawasaki  JASON BENNY
JOLIETTE, QC		  16th
Heat 1		 DNF 11th 15
 20th  #289 Husqvarna  CONNOR PAUL
RIMBEY, AB		  15th
Heat 1		 21st 17th 14
 21st  #325 Yamaha  TALLON UNGER
LANGDON, AB		  7th
Heat 1		 13th DNF 13
 22nd  #146 Yamaha  TYLER GIBBS
MISSION, BC		  6th
Heat 1		 DNF 14th 12
 23rd  #35 Honda  JONAH BRITTONS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  41st
Heat 1		 19th 21st 12
 24th  #274 Yamaha  CHRIS SVENSSON
  23rd
Heat 1		 20th 26th 6
 25th  #122 Yamaha  KYLE MASKALL
CHILLIWAK, BC		  22nd
Heat 1		 DNF 22nd 4
 26th  #179 Unknown  SYD STANOWSKI
  21st
Heat 1		 23rd 25th 4
 27th  #614 Yamaha  NATHAN SIMPSON
CROSSFIELD, AB		  33rd
Heat 1		 22nd 29th 4
 28th  #157 Husqvarna  WYATT WADDELL
DELTA, BC		  34th
Heat 1		 DNF 23rd 3
 29th  #337 Yamaha  REECE HAVELOCK
CALGARY, AB		  37th
Heat 1		 29th 24th 2
 30th  #151 Honda  ETHAN TOEWS
GRAND PRAIRIE, AB		  31st
Heat 1		 24th DNF 2
 31st  #927 KTM  TORY MASSEY
EDMONTON, AB		  40th
Heat 1		 25th DNF 1
 32nd  #761 KTM  BLAKE JOHNSON
WAINWRIGHT, AB		  38th
Heat 1		 26th DNF 0
 33rd  #149 Yamaha  BRANDON MCARTHUR
SUMMERLND, BC		  39th
Heat 1		 28th 31st 0
 34th  #477 Yamaha  JOEY PARKES
NANAIMO, BC		  32nd
Heat 1		 31st 27th 0
 35th  #259 Suzuki  BAILEY GARRISON
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  36th
Heat 1		 27th DNF 0
 36th  #715 Kawasaki  JEREMIE LACROIX
PONTEIX, SK		  20th
Heat 1		 30th 30th 0
 37th  #721 Unknown  SAM DOOLEY
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB		  29th
Heat 1		 DNF 28th 0
 38th  #393 Suzuki  PHILLIP DILLMAN
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  35th
Heat 1		 32nd 32nd 0
 DNF  #666 Kawasaki  GAGE STANYNER
NANAIMO, BC		  27th
Heat 1		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #416 Yamaha  CHAD SAULTZ
BATAVIA, IL		  28th
Heat 1		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #551 KTM  MITCHELL BRADBURY
NEIL BRADBURY, BC		  30th
Heat 1		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #731 Yamaha  STEPHEN VUCKSON
SALEM, IN		  42nd
Heat 1		 DNF DNF 0
450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #26 KTM  KAVEN BENOIT
BON CONSEIL, QC		  3rd
Heat 1		 2nd 1st 57
 2nd  #1 Yamaha  MATT GOERKE
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		  1st
Heat 1		 1st 3rd 55
 3rd  #5 Kawasaki  TYLER MEDAGLIA
BROOKSFIELD, NS		  4th
Heat 1		 3rd 2nd 52
 4th  #16 KTM  COLE THOMPSON
BRIGDEN, ON		  5th
Heat 1		 4th 4th 46
 5th  #7 Yamaha  DILLAN EPSTEIN
THOUSAND OAKS, CA		  2nd
Heat 1		 5th 5th 42
 6th  #800 Kawasaki  MIKE ALESSI
HILLIARD, FL		  8th
Heat 1		 6th 6th 40
 7th  #45 Honda  COLTON FACCIOTTI
AYLMER, ON		  6th
Heat 1		 7th 7th 38
 8th  #72 Husqvarna  KYLE KEAST
LINDSAY, ON		  12th
Heat 1		 8th 10th 34
 9th  #10 Husqvarna  KEYLAN MESTON
CALGARY, AB		  7th
Heat 1		 10th 9th 33
 10th  #77 Yamaha  BROCK HOYER
WILLIAMS L;AKE, BC		  11th
Heat 1		 9th 12th 31
 11th  #645 Yamaha  CHEYENNE HARMON
NEWARK, TX		  13th
Heat 1		 13th 11th 28
 12th  #21 Kawasaki  RYAN LALONDE
VICTORIA, BC		  16th
Heat 1		 12th 13th 27
 13th  #63 Honda  GRAHAM SCOTT
NORTH SAANICH, BC		  10th
Heat 1		 11th 14th 27
 14th  #74 Honda  COLE KELLY
GREENWOOD, BC		  15th
Heat 1		 15th 16th 21
 15th  #39 KTM  ERIC JEFFERY
COURTICE, ON		  22nd
Heat 1		 17th 15th 20
 16th  #9 Honda  CADE CLASON
CHESTERFIELD, SC		  9th
Heat 1		 DNF 8th 18
 17th  #716 Yamaha  TODD MINNIE
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  24th
Heat 1		 14th 20th 18
 18th  #78 KTM  BRYANT HUMISTON
ROCK SPRINGS, WY		  17th
Heat 1		 18th 19th 15
 19th  #52 Husqvarna  YANICK BOUCHER
HEARST, ON		  20th
Heat 1		 16th 22nd 14
 20th  #71 Yamaha  TOMMY DALLAIRE
LATERRIERE, QC		  28th
Heat 1		 19th 23rd 10
 21st  #64 Husqvarna  PARKER EALES
MAPLE RIDGE, BC		  19th
Heat 1		 DNF 17th 9
 22nd  #82 Honda  KYLE SPRINGMAN
ABBOTSFORD, BC		  21st
Heat 1		 28th 18th 8
 23rd  #627 Kawasaki  CONNOR CAPELLE
DAWSON CREEK, BC		  36th
Heat 1		 20th DNF 6
 24th  #20 Husqvarna  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS		  14th
Heat 1		 DNF 21st 5
 25th  #328 Kawasaki  TALAN HANSEN
TREVOR, WI		  38th
Heat 1		 29th 32nd *5
 26th  #679 Kawasaki  JACKSON NICKOLET
QUESNEL, BC		  31st
Heat 1		 21st DNF 5
 27th  #253 Suzuki  DARIUS DUECK
SHERWWOD PARK, AB		  30th
Heat 1		 23rd 25th 4
 28th  #125 Unknown  CHARLIE JOHNSTON
CALGARY, AB		  32nd
Heat 1		 22nd 27th 4
 29th  #44 Honda  JONATHAN MAYZAK
MURRELS INLET, SC		  18th
Heat 1		 DNF 24th 2
 30th  #192 Kawasaki  ETHAN OUELETTE
CAMPBELL RIVER, BC		  33rd
Heat 1		 24th 26th 2
 31st  #237 Honda  SAMUEL NICHOLLS
KELOWNA, BC		  34th
Heat 1		 25th 30th 1
 32nd  #613 Kawasaki  TYLER NICHOLSON
  37th
Heat 1		 27th 31st 0
 33rd  #177 Honda  CARSON MCQUEEN
WEST KELOWNA, BC		  26th
Heat 1		 DNF 28th 0
 34th  #801 Yamaha  SETH WILDE
SUNDRE, AB		  27th
Heat 1		 DNF 29th 0
 35th  #728 KTM  JOSH MAYHEW
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  35th
Heat 1		 26th DNF 0
 DNF  #85 Honda  DYLAN HANSEN
PORT ALBERNI, BC		  23rd
Heat 1		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #711 Yamaha  NICK COLLINS
CALGARY, AB		  25th
Heat 1		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #143 Husqvarna  ERIC HARVEY
FORT ST JOHN, BC		  29th
Heat 1		 DNF DNF 0

 

 

 