Round #2 – Moto 86 Wingham, ON Sunday August 20th

Presented by Yamaha

For Immediate Release – Aug 15, 2017

This Sunday the Royal Distrtibuting CXCC East rolls into Wingham, ON for Round #2PRESENTED BY YAMAHA. Wingham has always been a rider favorite with its long natural terrain MX track and challenging trail sections.



This year due to the large amounts of rain fall we will not be able to use a portion of the new trails added last year but George at Moto 86 and the WEC crew are hard at work to expand the trails in the dry areas to improve the course and provide some new challenges.

As always there will be overnight basic camping available, pond for swimming, and recreation area for the kids. On Saturday at 9am Round #2 of the Kawasaki Ontario Enduro Championship (for riders 18 and younger) will take place on the same property for those looking to make a weekend out of it. Long term forecast is calling for mostly sun so should be an excellent weekend for racing and relaxing.

Sign in opens all classes 7 am – CASH ONLY NO PRE-REGISTRATION

Entry Fee – adult $55

Mini & Women B – $30

Pee Wee – $20

Pee Wee -9 am

Mini’s & Women B – 9 am

First Adult race at approx 11am

Second Adult race at approx 1pm

**Off Road Ontario license required for all riders – $50 at event $30 if purchased in advance through Off Road Ontario site.

**No sound test at this event – any motorcycles deemed by organizers to be louder than 94db will not be allowed to compete**

Directions – Moto 86 is approx 4 km west of Wingham on Hwy 86, if your travelling from Wingham they are on the right hand side of the road – watch for large McIntosh Estate sign and orange arrows.