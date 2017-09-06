|
CXCC East Final Rounds #3 & 4
Walton Raceway Walton, ON
Sept 9 & 10
Presented By Honda
For Immediate Release: Sept 5, 2017
This weekend will be the Grand Finale of the 2017 CXCC East
with a double-header at Walton Raceway
in Walton, ON.
The course will incorporate the full Walton MX track along with a number of bush sections, an extreme section, and a full-sized grass track. It’s a great combination of fast and technical so bring lots of gas, you’re gonna need it!
In the past years, this event has always been a rider favourite with both MX racers and hardcore Enduro riders describing it as “The most fun I have had on two wheels!”
To keep this event a little bit “Moto Inspired,” the starts will be live engine gate starts and ALL adult classes will be 2-hour races. Then to mix things up, the course will be run in reverse on Sunday.
Following the Podium Presentations on Sunday, the CXCC East Championship #1 Plates will be presented, so please stick around for that ceremony.
42932 Walton Rd, Walton, ON – Enter at Gate B
CASH ONLY – NO Pre-Entry
Entry Fees and race times the same for Both Days
Adults – $50
Mini’s & Ladies B – $35
Pee Wee – $20
Sign In Opens – 7:30 AM
Minis & Ladies B – 9:30 AM
Pee Wee – 9:45 AM
First Adult Race – 11 AM
Second Adult Race approx 1:30 PM
Overnight Camping Available – $10
Hot Showers available
**For full event details, please visit our site: www.worldendurocanada.com