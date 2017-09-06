CXCC East Final Rounds #3 & 4

Walton Raceway Walton, ON

Sept 9 & 10

Presented By Honda

For Immediate Release: Sept 5, 2017

This weekend will be the Grand Finale of thewith a double-header atin Walton, ON.

The course will incorporate the full Walton MX track along with a number of bush sections, an extreme section, and a full-sized grass track. It’s a great combination of fast and technical so bring lots of gas, you’re gonna need it!



In the past years, this event has always been a rider favourite with both MX racers and hardcore Enduro riders describing it as “The most fun I have had on two wheels!”



To keep this event a little bit “Moto Inspired,” the starts will be live engine gate starts and ALL adult classes will be 2-hour races. Then to mix things up, the course will be run in reverse on Sunday.



Following the Podium Presentations on Sunday, the CXCC East Championship #1 Plates will be presented, so please stick around for that ceremony.

42932 Walton Rd, Walton, ON – Enter at Gate B