The Gopher Dunes Crew is laying out a fantastic course for this weekend’s opening Round of the CXCC East (also Round #2 of the Off Road Ontario XC Championship). The full Motocross track will be included and we will use gate drop MX start for all classes. There will be some fresh single track added to the existing trails sections for a mix of fast and technical riding. Bring lots of gas – you’re gonna need it!

The preregistration is now open at Livelaps.com and all riders are encouraged to preregister to save time at sign in – you MUST bring the printed copy of your preregistration to sign in. Other option is to stand in line and pay cash for race entry.

Please remember ALL racers MUST have a Live Laps Account and Off Road Ontario Membership BEFORE they arrive – these Cannot be purchased at the event. These can be obtained at Livelaps.com and Offroadontario.ca respectively.

Overnite Basic Camping Available – $15 per Camper

No Sound Check – all motorcycles to be 94db or less as per Off Road Ontario Rules

Sign in opens 7:30 am

Race Fees – $25 Pee Wee

Minis and Women B – $35

All other Classes – $65

Live Laps Helmet Sticker $25

Cash only if registering on race day

RACE SCHEDULE

9 am – Mini B, Mini A, Women’s B (1 Hour)

9:15 am – Pee Wee (30 Minutes)

10:30 am – Morning Race (2 Hours)

– Vet A, Novice B, Vet B, Vet C, Vet Master, Novice C, Women A

1 pm – Afternoon Race (2 hours for non-Pro and 2.5 for Pro)

– Pro, Expert, Vet AA, Intermediate, Women Expert, Novice A

**For Full event Details please visit our site www.worldendurocanada.com