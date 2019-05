Ryan Breece Wins Riviere-du-Loup Arenacross

Ryan Breece Wins Riviere-du-Loup Arenacross

On a night where Julien Perrier and his Team PRMX Strikt Kawasaki riders were out in full force, they managed to fill the podium at the Riviera-du-Loup Arenacross in Quebec Saturday night, taking all three positions.

Pro Results: