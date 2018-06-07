Ryan Hughes MX School at Shadow Valley MX | July 27-28

We are super-pumped to announce that Shadow Valley MX will be hosting a riding school taught by the legendary Ryan “Ryno” Hughes! The trainer of choice for some of the fastest riders in the world.

School is scheduled for July 27-28 2018 (Friday and Saturday).

It is open to riders of all sizes and skills for $500 USD for the 2 days.

Only 20 spots available.

Come out and learn from one of the best and toughest to ever ride MX.

Camping is available at the track, so come ride the new layout and get faster and safer!!

Contact info:

Pm or text Charlie 204-362-1768 to reserve your spot.