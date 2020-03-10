Ryan Lalonde/Graham Scott MX School – March 28

Ryan Lalonde/Graham Scott MX School – March 28

From Ryan Lalonde:

Graham Scott and I are excited to announce our first MX school of the year, March 28th in Nanaimo, BC.

We are looking forward to sharing our insight and helping everyone improve their skills and create a solid foundation at the beginning of the season.

We will be covering many aspects of racing, as well as general bike skills and technique to help each rider be safer, faster, and more confident on the bike. All ages and skill levels are welcome!

Spots are limited and must be reserved in advance.

If you have any questions regarding the school, or would like to reserve, please contact me at +1 (778) 676-9898, or Ryanlalonde17@gmail.com.