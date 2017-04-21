Ryan Surratt and Dillan Epstein Headed to Canada for 2017

Ryan Surratt and Dillan Epstein Headed to Canada for 2017

Direct Motocross has learned that more fast American riders will take their talents north of the border in 2017 and compete in the 10 rounds of Rockstar Energy MX Nationals.

#338 Ryan Surratt from California will compete in the MX2 class aboard his NutUp Kawasaki 250 and will pit off the the side of the Monster Energy Alpinestars Kawasaki pit.

#108 Dillan Epstein is from New Mexico but calls California home and will race the MX1 class on his NutUp Kawasaki 450. Dillan came north and competed in Ulverton and Walton in 2014 where he finished 15-7 for 9th in the MX2 class in Quebec but took a DNS at Walton.

The team will race the first 2 rounds of Lucas Oil AMA Motocross before heading north for round 1 at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC, June 5th.

We will be sure to update with more information as we receive it. Looks like your fantasy motocross just got even more interesting…