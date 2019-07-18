Ryder Floyd Injury Update

Ryder Floyd Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

Texan #296 Ryder Floyd out 6-8 weeks.

#296 Ryder Floyd is the rider from Texas whose time in Canada started off with a bang after winning the first round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Arenacross Series this year for the new Manluk Racing team.

Since then, he’s shown the speed to compete for wins, but luck has been the ingredient eluding him.

This past weekend at Round 4 of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals at Gopher Dunes, Ryder had just gone from dead last in moto 1 to cross the line 13th and was up in the top 10 in moto 2.

On his Instagram page, he said he “had a small crash coming into a corner” breaking his hand.

We got in touch with the friendly Texan today to find out he’s actually got a broken triquetrum as well as a broken radius/wrist.

He said that as of right now no surgery is needed but he’ll be in a cast for 6-8 weeks.

He added, “I’m bummed I couldn’t finish the season strong but [I’m] glad it isn’t any worse!“

Hang in there, Ryder, and hopefully we haven’t seen the last of him up here in Canada.