TROY LEE DESIGNS SIGNS SAM GAYNOR

February 7, 2020 Corona, CA: Troy Lee Designs is proud to announce we have signed Sam Gaynor for the 2020 race season. Sam, the Canadian standout and 2019 450 Rookie of the Year, will be competing in the 450 class in the Canadian Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX aboard his Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha Factory ride.



“I am super excited to have this opportunity to join the Troy Lee Designs crew. Their helmets along with their gear are second to none. After wearing the gear, it fits and feels better than I had anticipated! I am excited as a young athlete to get to represent such a great company in Canada. I really look forward to representing Troy Lee Designs during the 2020 Triple Crown Championship,” states Sam.



Troy Lee adds, “I am really excited to have Sam as part of the TLD family. Sam is a young guy with a great career ahead of him and we are really looking forward to seeing him mix it up out there with the veterans!”



Look for Sam to be running the complete new offering of Troy Lee Designs gear, SE4 Helmets, and protection throughout the 2020 race seasons.

In addition, Troy Lee Designs is proud to announce their support of the Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha Factory Team as their official sportswear sponsor.



About Troy Lee Designs:

For over 30 years, Troy Lee has been customizing helmets “For The World’s Fastest Racers.” TLD’s relentless commitment to creating products that exceed the cutting edge of style, design and quality, has earned them the reputation as an innovator in many different fields of racing. Troy Lee Designs has since expanded into a full force operation, offering a complete line of helmets, apparel and premium protection for off-road motorcycling and bicycling, sportswear and accessories, and operating the TLD supercross and motocross teams. Based in Corona, California, Troy Lee Designs has a global network of distributors.