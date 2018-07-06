Sand Del Lee National | Friday Pics

Sand Del Lee National | Friday Pics

By Billy Rainford

OK, let me just start off by saying that Sand Del Lee deserves a national for as long as they want to hold one. It’s only 30 minutes from Ottawa and they really do a great job putting on a show.

After leaving everyone to enjoy another afternoon at the cottage in Mont Tremblant, I headed to the track today to see what was going on and check out the 2019 FXR MX Launch.

We’ve got lots of new riders joining the tour for the eastern swing, so that’s who I went looking for after the presentation.

The heat and humidity disappeared with the rain storm that went through last night, so the riders have got to be thankful for that. It’s supposed to heat back up a bit Saturday, but nothing like this latest heatwave we’ve suffered through.

Here’s a look at some of what was going on today at Sand Del Lee for round 5 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour.

Riders meeting is at 7:30am and practice/qualifying starts at 8. See you there!