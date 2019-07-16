Sand Del Lee MX RD5 Need to Know
 
HOST HOTEL
 
 
Address: 101 Kanata Avenue ON K2T 1E6
 
 
 
 
 
 
Round Five
 
With the Series moving east, the riders are faced with sand, heat and humidity. Sand Del Lee, a riders and fan favourite track, is located just outside the Nation’s Capital of Ottawa, Ontario.
 
The track has multiple manmade jumps to test the riders and the sandy soil makes it a true test for man and machine.
 
Last year we saw the GDR Honda Team sweep the top step of the podium, with Colton Facciotti winning the 450 class and Dylan Wright taking the 250. Can they do it again??
 
Venue Address
Sand Del Lee Motocross Park, 2980 Conley Rd, Ashton, ON K0A 1B0
 
 
PRO NATIONAL DAY
Race entries will be online ONLY and will be limited entry and limited classes.
 
250 Pro – 80 riders
450 Pro – 80 riders
WMX Class – 40 Riders
FXR PreMix class – 40 Riders
 
 
 
Transponders
Transponders will be used alt all MRC Triple Crown events. If you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site and can be picked up at Pro rider tech. Rentals will be $40.
 
Riders Meeting
Riders meeting for all Pro day Classes will take place at the podium at 7:30am Saturday.
 
Pro Riders Tech / Rider check in
Tech/Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey and bike for technical approval.
 
Sign in for Pros
– Friday 2- 5pm
 
PreMix/WMX Rider Check in
Rider Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver. Note: this is an Online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival.
 
Sign in for PreMix and WMX
– Friday 2 – 5pm
 
Gate fees:
Adult Saturday Only – $35
Adult Weekend – $50
Kids 4-12 years old Saturday – $20
Kids Weekend Pass – $30
 
Camping fee – $15 one night, $25 for the weekend
 
 
 
RACEDAY SCEHDULE
 
**Schedule subject to change.
 
PARTS CANADA AMATEUR OPEN
By MX101
 
 
*** Sand Del Lee Amateur Day is welcome to all, with a small increase in price for non MRC Members
*** DOUBLE POINTS FOR : Tag Metal Ontario Provincial Series
 
 
Sign in for Amateurs Day
$40, $30, $10 – Member Pricing
$50, $40, $20 – Non Member Pricing
(Registration will be at the Venue- ONLY and will be held at the Sand Del Lee admin building)
  • Saturday 6 – 7:30pm
  • Sunday 7 – 8:30am 
 
RIDERS MEETING 8:30AM
FLAGGERS MEETING 8AM
 
 
Sunday Parts Canada Amateur Open Classes
(trophy top ten, Non payback classes, **Top 3 Amateur Open Trophies)
50cc 4-6 years old 
50cc 7-8 years old 
65cc 7-9 years old 
65cc 10-11 years old 
85cc 7-11 years old 
85cc 12-16 years old
Supermini 12-16 years old
Ladies A (50% Payback)
Ladies B
Girls 9-16
250 Junior
Open Junior
Vet 30B
Vet 40B
250 Intermediate (50% Payback)
Open Intermediate (50% Payback)
 
 
Regional additional Classes
(trophy top ten non-payback classes)
50 cc GP
65 cc GP
Girls 4-8 years old
School Boy 12 -17
Two Stroke 
Open Beginner
Youth 14-29 Beg/Jr
Youth 14-29 Int/Pro (50% payback)
Vet 30 A (50% Payback)
Vet 40 A (50% Payback)
Vet 50 + (50% Payback)
 
 
***Schedule will be built day of race
2019 Motocross Tour Championship
 
 
450 Pro
1)Colton Facciotti
1) Phil Nicoletti
3) Mike Alessi
4) Cole Thompson
5) Shawn Maffenbeier
 
250 Pro
1) Dylan Wright
2) Marshall Weltin
3) Tyler Medaglia
4) Jess Pettis
5) Luke Renzland