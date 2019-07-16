Round Five

With the Series moving east, the riders are faced with sand, heat and humidity. Sand Del Lee, a riders and fan favourite track, is located just outside the Nation’s Capital of Ottawa, Ontario.

The track has multiple manmade jumps to test the riders and the sandy soil makes it a true test for man and machine.

Last year we saw the GDR Honda Team sweep the top step of the podium, with Colton Facciotti winning the 450 class and Dylan Wright taking the 250. Can they do it again??

Venue Address

Sand Del Lee Motocross Park, 2980 Conley Rd, Ashton, ON K0A 1B0

PRO NATIONAL DAY

Race entries will be online ONLY and will be limited entry and limited classes.

250 Pro – 80 riders

450 Pro – 80 riders

WMX Class – 40 Riders

FXR PreMix class – 40 Riders

Transponders

Transponders will be used alt all MRC Triple Crown events. If you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site and can be picked up at Pro rider tech. Rentals will be $40.

Riders Meeting

Riders meeting for all Pro day Classes will take place at the podium at 7:30am Saturday.

Pro Riders Tech / Rider check in

Tech/Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey and bike for technical approval.

Sign in for Pros

– Friday 2- 5pm

PreMix/WMX Rider Check in

Rider Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver. Note: this is an Online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival.

Sign in for PreMix and WMX

– Friday 2 – 5pm

For all LIVE content (timing, stream, TV)

CLICK LINK

Gate fees:

Adult Saturday Only – $35

Adult Weekend – $50

Kids 4-12 years old Saturday – $20

Kids Weekend Pass – $30

Camping fee – $15 one night, $25 for the weekend