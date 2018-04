Sarnia Arenacross | Post-Race Podcasts

Sarnia Arenacross | Post-Race Podcasts

By Billy Rainford

We grabbed a few riders after a full night of racing at Round 4 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour in Sarnia, Ontario.

#66 Marco Cannella YAM

#24 Michael Fowler YAM

#9 Cade Clason HON

#101 Ryan Lockhart KAW

#72 Kyle Keast HSK

#773 Steve Mages KAW