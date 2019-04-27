Sarnia Arenacross Practice and Qualifying
By Billy Rainford
We’re here at Round 3 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ontario. It’s an unseasonably cold day with temperatures hovering around the 4-6 degree Celsius range. The sky is overcast and there is a pretty strong wind blowing outside.
Earlier in the the day, we had a female racer and up launching herself into the empty bleachers, prompting an emergency call. She was taken to the hospital and should be OK, but the alarm brought along with it the fire department.
Upon arrival, I guess they decided to test the air quality and found it to be in the range that forced the postponement of practices until the air could be sufficiently cleared.
We were shut down for about 30 minutes and then we fired the action back up with t slightly shortened qualifying schedule. Each Pro group would get one practice and one qualifier.
The stage has now been set for the evening show and we’re currently on a break here at the arena.
Here’s a look at some of the action from practice and qualifying.
#164 Dakota Alix and his dad, Todd, are here from Vermont, and the plan is for him to race our entire season.
Let’s keep those shifts short, Cade Clason! That was actually a hockey reference, in case you are reading this from a non-hockey-crazed nation. It looks like he’s hopping over the boards to play a shift.
Things are a little different here at this arena. Bike pits are in the hockey dressing rooms and some work gets done out in the hallways.
Matt Bannon is here for the GDR team.
This was Daryl Murphy indicating we were being shut down for air quality reasons earlier.
250 Pro
#150 Mitch McColl rounded out the riders in 17th spot. He has yet to get the finish line double but says he does much tougher jumps out of corners in practice, so it’s just a mental hurdle for him.
Wisconsin rider #328 Talan Hansen was 16th.
#183 Kyle Jones was 15th.
#96 Travis Roberts’ session came to an early end when he came up short on the finish line double. He’s OK and was 14th.
#146 Tyler Gibbs from BC took a while to get the finish line, but he got it and was 13th.
#60 Quinn Amyotte looked good and took 12th.
#41 Jack Wright joins the series now and took 11th.
Washington State rider #52 Brad Nauditt rounded out the top 10.
#40 Guillaume St Cyr is ready to race some Supecross so this is a little tight for him, but he was 9th.
Tanner Ward has been down south with Jess Pettis and joins the series this week. He was 8th.
#46 Marco Cannella is 2nd in points and took 7th in qualifying.
#807 Drew Roberts was an instant crowd favourite on his KTM 150 2-stroke. He was 6th.
Points leader Dylan Wright was 5th.
#296 Ryder Floyd from Texas was 4th.
Bermuda racer #50 Jyire Mitchell was 3rd.
#5 Tyler Medaglia put his new haircut (you’ll see) up in 2nd spot.
#94 Luke Renzland took top spot with a best lap of 18.816.
450
This was a scary moment for #110 Brock Kelly, but he got up and walked away. He was 13th.
American #478 Josh Smith is here from Indianapolis to try some Canadian AX racing. He was 12th.
#143 Travis Barrette was 11th.
#81 Cole Wilson was 10th.
Zack Zager looks good with his new #66 and was 9th.
#73 Dario Zecca was 8th.
#74 Ryan Derry was 7th.
#164 Dakota Alix put his tape numbers in 6th place in his first try at Arenacross.
#54 Phil Nicoletti was 5th.
It was Shawn Maffenbeier’s birthday yesterday and Robin flew in to surprise him. He was 4th.
#2 Matt Goerke was 3rd.
#12 Cade Clason put himself up in 2nd spot.
Hometown boy #1 Cole Thompson topped the list with a 18.608 best time.
It’s time to get some dinner and get ready for the night show!