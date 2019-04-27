Sarnia Arenacross Practice and Qualifying

By Billy Rainford

We’re here at Round 3 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ontario. It’s an unseasonably cold day with temperatures hovering around the 4-6 degree Celsius range. The sky is overcast and there is a pretty strong wind blowing outside.

Earlier in the the day, we had a female racer and up launching herself into the empty bleachers, prompting an emergency call. She was taken to the hospital and should be OK, but the alarm brought along with it the fire department.

Upon arrival, I guess they decided to test the air quality and found it to be in the range that forced the postponement of practices until the air could be sufficiently cleared.

We were shut down for about 30 minutes and then we fired the action back up with t slightly shortened qualifying schedule. Each Pro group would get one practice and one qualifier.

The stage has now been set for the evening show and we’re currently on a break here at the arena.

Here’s a look at some of the action from practice and qualifying.

250 Pro

450

It’s time to get some dinner and get ready for the night show!