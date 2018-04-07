Sarnia Arenacross | Practice Photos
By Billy Rainford
We’re here at round 4 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour at the Progressive Auto Sales Centre in Sarnia, Ontario.
The track is about as tacky as you’ve ever seen a track. We were watching the riders practice starts and there weren’t even any roosts being thrown! There will be riders trying for the inside line in the starts and likely going over the bars as they grab a handful of front brake. Watch for that.
Here are some photos from earlier today. The night program starts at 7:00pm Eastern Time and you can watch all the action live at: http://rockstartriplecrown.com/live.html
250 Pro
Tanner Ward and his dad Jeff check out the track from the stands.
Michael Fowler gets a little preventative forearm rub down. He was in both classes but his 450 quit on him in the whoops so he’ll just race the 250 class this week.
We got our first look at #23 Jason Benny on his PRMX Strikt Kawasaki this afternoon. He qualified 6th in 250.
#411 Duncan McLeod is here and qualified 9th.
Drew Roberts headed across the 402 and entered on his KTM 125. He was 7th.
Ryan Lockhart sits 2nd in points and was 5th fastest.
There is pretty much no roost here, there is so much traction. Marco Cannella was up in 2nd in qualifying.
Wyatt Waddell from BC was down a couple times in practice but still qualified up in 4th place.
Travis Roberts is here too and was 10th in qualifying.
Tanner Ward qualified just behind Marco in 3rd.
125’s will put a smile on anyone’s face!
Cale Foster taking a breather before he gets busy tonight.
Shawn Maffenbeier with his red plate running through the whoops.
Shawn qualified first and will again be tough to beat.
450 Pro
Double T’s at checking out the action from the stands.
Who let Spikman in?!
Davey Fraser is back after knocking himself out in Calgary.
The doors are open to help air the place out, and it’s a pretty cold day here in Sarnia.
Michael would have been out there a lot tonight, but…
Steve Beattie has his game face on already today.
Keylan Meston made the trip out from Calgary.
That’s not mud. That’s just tacky, rutted clay.
#7 Dillan Epstein qualified 9th and will be looking to improve on that later.
The break should prove most beneficial to Matt Goerke who has been nursing that wrist injury. He qualified 3rd.
Wherever you lean or turn your bars, the bike goes…immediately! Keylan was 7th.
Eric Schildt is giving Arenacross a go and finished 13th.
Kyle Keast looked to be still finding his Arenacross legs this afternoon. He was 10th in qualifying.
Cole Thompson looked really comfortable on the tricky track. He took this inside line after the whoops, found a smooth line, and easily hopped the finish line double.
I’m ready for Tyler Medaglia to put it all together. He was fast and finished 2nd in qualifying, just 3/10’s off the pace.
Steve Mages made the trip to Canada and should make things at the front interesting. He was 6th fastest.
I was trying out my off-camera flash skills. Sorry, Steve.
Colton Facciotti picks a rut and twists the throttle. He was 4th.
It’s great to see Cade Clason back and racing. He was 5th and admitted he doesn’t have any AX experience.
Cole Thompson takes his red plates into his home race as the favourite tonight, after taking top spot in qualifying.
Be sure to head over and watch all the racing action live, starting at 7:00pm Eastern.