Sarnia Arenacross | Practice Photos

By Billy Rainford

We’re here at round 4 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour at the Progressive Auto Sales Centre in Sarnia, Ontario.

The track is about as tacky as you’ve ever seen a track. We were watching the riders practice starts and there weren’t even any roosts being thrown! There will be riders trying for the inside line in the starts and likely going over the bars as they grab a handful of front brake. Watch for that.

Here are some photos from earlier today. The night program starts at 7:00pm Eastern Time and you can watch all the action live at: http://rockstartriplecrown.com/live.html

250 Pro

450 Pro

Be sure to head over and watch all the racing action live, starting at 7:00pm Eastern.