Saturday MXON Photos | Practice

By Billy Rainford

Riders have finally hit the track here at the Red Bud MXON here in Buchanan, Michigan. With all the rain we received overnight and this morning, the call was made to postpone free practice an hour, to 11:00am.

The bikes hit the track in order of MXGP, MX2, and Open. The early times were pretty slow as riders fought their way through the slop. Since then, the track has really come around, and if we don’t get anymore rain in the next couple hours, it should be a regular Red Bud race.

Here are a few photos from Free Practice.

MXGP

MX2

Open

OK, riders are staging for the qualifying races now. We’ll be back later with some updates. Full results can be found at www.mxgp.com.