Saturday MXON Photos | Practice
By Billy Rainford
Riders have finally hit the track here at the Red Bud MXON here in Buchanan, Michigan. With all the rain we received overnight and this morning, the call was made to postpone free practice an hour, to 11:00am.
The bikes hit the track in order of MXGP, MX2, and Open. The early times were pretty slow as riders fought their way through the slop. Since then, the track has really come around, and if we don’t get anymore rain in the next couple hours, it should be a regular Red Bud race.
Here are a few photos from Free Practice.
MXGP
Clement Desalle from Belgium shows you just how sloppy it was earlier. He was 3rd.
It was great to see Kevin Windham on the track again, and the crowd agreed. He looked as smooth as ever! He was 14th for Puerto Rico.
Ken Roczen will obviously be fast here. He was 4th for Germany.
Colton Facciotti went out and looked pretty good. He slid down the results and took 19th after posting his best lap on lap 3.
MX2
Aaron Plessinger should excel in these conditions. He was 9th for the USA.
#2 Dylan Ferrandis took top spot in MX2 free practice.
Jess Pettis looked great out there, but I overheard him saying they had something they want to work on the bike before qualifying. He was 13th.
Open
Justin Barcia is fast at Red Bud. He was 4th in practice for the USA.
#9 Max Anstie went 1-1 last year. He was also fastest here in practice.
Travis Pastrana headed out last and spend a good portion of lap 1 waving thank you to the fans. He was 26th.
Tyler Medaglia looked really good out there too. He put in a fast lap 2 and was 12th at the flag.
OK, riders are staging for the qualifying races now. We’ll be back later with some updates. Full results can be found at www.mxgp.com.