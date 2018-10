This year’s BCA Prospect Goggle is here! SCOTT is raising breast cancer awareness in October with a unique Limited Edition Goggle The face of adversity is constantly changing. When the track is left behind, our worlds can be dominated by the obstacles we must confront. Too many of us have been affected by the tribulations of breast cancer, and to show our support, SCOTT Sports is proud to introduce the new BCA Prospect Goggle and donate $5,000 to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Foundation. This year’s edition features an eye catching pink and purple strap with specialty removable SCOTT breast cancer button. Like our inline Prospect Goggles, the BCA version comes with the same ride ready features and has a bonus clear lens included. This goggle is our contribution to say, we stand with you and the ones you love. For detailed product information check out the BCA Goggle on our website! During the month of October you will be able to find these goggles at special events and Motorcycle shops around the world. We are pushing the campaign on our website, on all our social media channels together with our athletes and place we-banners. In addition, our top SCOTT riders will be wearing the special goggles during races in order to promote breast cancer awareness around the world.