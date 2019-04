The FIM (Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme) founded in 1904, is the governing body for motorcycle sport and the global advocate for motorcycling. The FIM is an independent association formed by 111 National Federations throughout the world. It is recognised as the sole competent authority in motorcycle sport by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The initial two-years agreement – 2019 / 2020 between SCOTT and the FIM will see a launch of a Limited Prospect Enduro Edition on each of the occasions to celebrate this exciting new partnership.