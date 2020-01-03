SCOTT ETHIKA PROSPECT TO LAUNCH AT A1 SX

SCOTT Sports is kicking off the new year in style with the launch of our new SCOTT X Ethika Prospect Goggle.

SCOTT Sports has partnered up with underwear and lifestyle brand Ethika to bring you the hottest collaboration goggle in the game. By combining the unique style of the legendary Ethika brand with the proven performance of the Prospect, this goggle has instantly become the new must-have accessory for this season.

Since the brands conception in 2001, Ethika has become a major player in the moto industry. Today, Ethika has a long list of legendary motocross athletes and partners in their family, including Malcom Stewart and the Pro Circuit Racing team to name a few.

Featuring the widest field of vision on the market, NoSweat Face Foam, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and more, the SCOTT X Ethika Prospect Goggle is guaranteed to defend your vision no matter how hard you push it.

Design wise, a red, white and black frame combined with classic Ethika graphics and a 3D Ethika logo on the strap will help you stand out in the paddock and ensure your style is always on point. A free matching goggle bag completes the package.

For a more detailed look at the SCOTT Prospect goggle head over to our Prospect Marketing Page.

To coincide with the opening round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, which will take place at Angels Stadium, Anaheim CA, the SCOTT X Ethika Prospect Goggle will be available from Jan 3rd 2020.

The goggle will be worn by a selection of SCOTT athletes for the race, so keep an eye out to see the SCOTT X Ethika Prospect in action at A1.