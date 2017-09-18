|
SCOTT has a new Motocross Champion!
Pauls Jonass wins the MX2 championship and SCOTT Sports is thrilled to celebrate this victory with him.
Pays the Montbéliard, France. Winner of the MX2 category, with 14 podium places throughout the season, Pauls Jonass well deserves his champion title. It has been an exciting MXGP season with many excellent races and adrenaline loaded moments. Pauls Jonass was battling for his title in the most controversial weather conditions from extremely muddy to incredibly humid with eyes wide open always protected by the SCOTT Prospect goggle, to defend his vision.