SCOTT has a new Motocross Champion! Pauls Jonass wins the MX2 championship and SCOTT Sports is thrilled to celebrate this victory with him. Pays the Montbéliard, France. Winner of the MX2 category, with 14 podium places throughout the season, Pauls Jonass well deserves his champion title. It has been an exciting MXGP season with many excellent races and adrenaline loaded moments. Pauls Jonass was battling for his title in the most controversial weather conditions from extremely muddy to incredibly humid with eyes wide open always protected by the SCOTT Prospect goggle, to defend his vision. Jonass is a former 85cc and 125cc Junior World Champion and European 125 number one. The 20 year old Latvian has been on fast track for KTM for quite a while and this year he was the red plate holder of the MX2 since April. With his confident, open and gregarious character, he did not crack under the pressure that victory and expectations brought but defended his leading position until the final end. Besides successfully winning the championship; he is also the first Latvian motocross champion in history. It for sure is an epic moment for Jonass, for all his fans and for us at SCOTT who watched him with excitement during all his races. Once more his motto “go hard or go home” brought him where he belongs to: The top of the podium. Watch the victory video of Pauls Jonass here. SCOTT is very proud to work with a brilliant athlete like Pauls Jonass and to accompany him on the way to his great success with the best SCOTT motocross goggle to date: The Prospect. Capitalizing on more than 40 years of experience, the Prospect pushes the field of vision, comfort and lens retention making it the perfect choice for any racing conditions. Besides the great victory of Jonass, SCOTT got two more championship titles this weekend in France! Congratulations to Kiara Fontanesi who is the WMX World Champion for the 5th time and to Morgan Lesiardo for the EMX250 European Champion title.