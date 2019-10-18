SCOTT Presents The New Fury Goggle



Defend Your Vision like never before with the brand new SCOTT Fury Goggle – available NOW!



SCOTT Sports is excited to announce the launch of the latest addition to our goggle line-up, the Fury goggle.



The SCOTT Fury goggle is sure to shake things up. Shaped by innovation, technology and design, the Fury follows in the steps of our flagship goggle, the Prospect. Featuring our proven Lens Lock System, 3-layer face foam, no-slip silicone strap, and supporting all the same accessories as the Prospect, this goggle was fully developed to Defend Your Vision.



The Fury goggle is available with both standard and Light Sensitive lens options.