|SCOTT Presents The New Fury Goggle
Defend Your Vision like never before with the brand new SCOTT Fury Goggle – available NOW!
SCOTT Sports is excited to announce the launch of the latest addition to our goggle line-up, the Fury goggle.
The SCOTT Fury goggle is sure to shake things up. Shaped by innovation, technology and design, the Fury follows in the steps of our flagship goggle, the Prospect. Featuring our proven Lens Lock System, 3-layer face foam, no-slip silicone strap, and supporting all the same accessories as the Prospect, this goggle was fully developed to Defend Your Vision.
The Fury goggle is available with both standard and Light Sensitive lens options.
|FURY GOGGLE: KEY FEATURES
|WFS 50 Roll Off System
The Fury Goggle is compatible with SCOTTs revolutionary WFS50 system. The WFS50 is the largest film on the market with no less than 50 millimeters, offering you up to 50 clear views even in the most challenging conditions. Not only this, but lens tear offs, anstistick grid or mudflap – any of these SCOTT accessories can be used for both our Fury and Prospect Goggle.
|The SCOTT Fury goggle will be used for the first time by SCOTT team athletes at the 2019 Monster Energy Cup, so keep an eye out for the riders racing in this awesome new goggle at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday night.