The new SCOTT Prospect Snowcross Defend Your Vision SCOTT Goggles have always been a quality product on the market. After a successful year the SCOTT Prospect Snowcross continues to push the limits of field of vision, comfort and lens retention in the 2019 collection. Killer looks and clever features for riding in any weather conditions make this goggle a must have for you. Prospect Snowcross Features

The most outstanding feature of the Prospect goggle is the massive field of vision and we at SCOTT are proud to offer the largest field of vision on the market. In addition, the Prospect Snowcross features a revolutionary Lens Lock System that has been designed to guarantee the safest lens retention on the market. These two and more innovative features are waiting to be explored by you. Find out more on our marketing page! Prospect Snowcross Athletes

Also our SCOTT athletes from Ride Whistler/Canada are all excited about the new Prospect Snowcross range. Chris Brown, Tyler Blair and Kalle Johansson are the athletes behind the 2019 Prospect Snowcross campaign and all of them are stoked about the great goggle features. Chris Brown bought his first snowmobile in 1996 and is passionate about the sports. He has his own riding school “Ride Whistler” in Whistler Mountain and was a featured rider in Slednecks. Since two years he is a loyal SCOTT athlete that loves our Snowmobile goggles. Slednecks’ star Kalle “KJ” Johansson grew up in Sweden riding sleds from a small age. He is the first European to back-flip a snowmobile and a dirt bike and on top of that he is the world record holder for the longest snowmobile water jump. We at SCOTT are very happy to see our flagship goggle, the Prospect Snowcross on him. Tyler Blair is full head to toe with SCOTT. He is guiding at Chris Brown`s riding school and also rides in the Slednecks and 509 video series. “I love snowmobiling, I love being in the mountains in deep powder and I get to live in the best place in the world, Whistler.” In addition he loves our Prospect Snowcross.