SUPERCROSS
450 Main Event Results

1. Eli Tomac
2. Ryan Dungey
3. Marvin Musquin
4. Jason Anderson
5. Josh Grant
6 .Cole Seely
7. Blake Baggett
8. Broc Tickle
9. Malcom Stewart
10. Justin Brayton
450 Championship Points

1. Ryan Dungey – 276
2. Eli Tomac – 272
3. Marvin Musquin – 227
4. Cole Seely – 211
5. Jason Anderson – 188
6. Blake Baggett- 163
7. Davi Millsaps – 160
8. Broc Tickle – 143
9. Chad Reed – 136
10. Dean Wilson – 136
250 East Main Event Results

1. Jordan Smith
2. Joey Savatgy
3. Zach Osborne
4. Dylan Ferrandis
5. Christian Craig
6. Adam Cianciarulo
7. Mitchell Harrison
8. Gannon Audette
9. Kyle Cunnigham
10 Anthony Rodriguez
250 West Championship Points

1. Joey Savatgy – 146
2. Jordan Smith – 140
3. Zach Osborne – 134
4. Adam Cianciarulo- 128
5. Dylan Ferrandis – 104
6. Christian Craig – 81
7. Luke Renzland – 70
8. Anthony Rodriguez – 69
9. Mitchell Harrison – 66
10.Kyle Cunnigham – 62
ARENACROSS
250 AX Class Results

1. Chris Blose
2. Gavin Faith
3. Jace Owen
4. Ben Lamay
5. Jacob Williamson
AX Lites Westt Results
1. Jared Lesher
2. Jacob Williamson
3. Hunter Sayles
4. Ryan Breece
5. Scott Zont
