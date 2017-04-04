SCOTT Race Report | St Louis and Sacramento 582 Views April 04, 2017 Latest News, Press Release Bigwave SUPERCROSS 450 Main Event Results 1. Eli Tomac 2. Ryan Dungey 3. Marvin Musquin 4. Jason Anderson 5. Josh Grant 6 .Cole Seely 7. Blake Baggett 8. Broc Tickle 9. Malcom Stewart 10. Justin Brayton 450 Championship Points 1. Ryan Dungey – 276 2. Eli Tomac – 272 3. Marvin Musquin – 227 4. Cole Seely – 211 5. Jason Anderson – 188 6. Blake Baggett- 163 7. Davi Millsaps – 160 8. Broc Tickle – 143 9. Chad Reed – 136 10. Dean Wilson – 136 250 East Main Event Results 1. Jordan Smith 2. Joey Savatgy 3. Zach Osborne 4. Dylan Ferrandis 5. Christian Craig 6. Adam Cianciarulo 7. Mitchell Harrison 8. Gannon Audette 9. Kyle Cunnigham 10 Anthony Rodriguez 250 West Championship Points 1. Joey Savatgy – 146 2. Jordan Smith – 140 3. Zach Osborne – 134 4. Adam Cianciarulo- 128 5. Dylan Ferrandis – 104 6. Christian Craig – 81 7. Luke Renzland – 70 8. Anthony Rodriguez – 69 9. Mitchell Harrison – 66 10.Kyle Cunnigham – 62 ARENACROSS 250 AX Class Results 1. Chris Blose 2. Gavin Faith 3. Jace Owen 4. Ben Lamay 5. Jacob Williamson AX Lites Westt Results 1. Jared Lesher 2. Jacob Williamson 3. Hunter Sayles 4. Ryan Breece 5. Scott Zont PROSPECT HUSTLE MX PROSPECT WFS Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google Plus Instagram YouTube Website Email Tagged Press ReleaseScott Motosports About author Bigwave View all posts