SCOTT Vision Series Episode 5 – Cody Webb

|
Vision Series Episode 5
In Episode 5 of the Vision series our full attention is at the SCOTT US athlete Cody Webb. The 29 year old from California rides Endurocross and just won the 2018 FIM SuperEnduro world championship in Sweden last weekend! We are very proud and congratulate Cody Webb to this great success.
From humble beginnings to 2018 FIM World SuperEnduro Champion, Cody Webb embraces his trials background and the slower pace of Northern California. Discover the roots of Cody’s true grit nature and meticulous approach to life and riding.