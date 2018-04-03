SCOTT Vision Series Episode 5 – Cody Webb

SCOTT Vision Series – Episode 5 Go behind the scenes to see Cody Webb’s vision of life with and without SCOTT optics Each of us has our own way of looking at life. The way in which we approach all facets of our day is unique to the eye of the beholder. SCOTT’s Vision series is a unique opportunity to catch a glimpse into a few of our rider’s lives and how they view it, with and without SCOTT optics. Join us as we discover these exclusive viewpoints. Vision Series Episode 5 In Episode 5 of the Vision series our full attention is at the SCOTT US athlete Cody Webb. The 29 year old from California rides Endurocross and just won the 2018 FIM SuperEnduro world championship in Sweden last weekend! We are very proud and congratulate Cody Webb to this great success. From humble beginnings to 2018 FIM World SuperEnduro Champion, Cody Webb embraces his trials background and the slower pace of Northern California. Discover the roots of Cody’s true grit nature and meticulous approach to life and riding. Click here to watch Episode 5 with Cody Webb now! What is the idea behind the Vision Series? The major aim of the Vision series is to show SCOTT US athletes in their daily life with our flagship goggle the Prospect in the focus. In total we will produce 8 episodes with 4 different athletes released over a 2 months period. Featured athletes will be Justin Hill, Adam Cianciarulo, Cody Webb and Justin Barcia. We are proud to announce that the Vision series is produced in cooperation with Transworld Motocross.