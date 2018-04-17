SCOTT Vision Series – Episode 7 Continue to go behind the scenes and see the vision of our top US athlete Justin Barica with and without SCOTT optics Each of us has our own way of looking at life. The way in which we approach all facets of our day is unique to the eye of the beholder. What one rider perceives as trivial, another may view as crucial. These are the perceptions that define us as individuals and competitors. SCOTT’s Vision series is a unique opportunity to catch a glimpse into a few of our riders lives and how they view it, with and without SCOTT optics. Join us as we discover these exclusive viewpoints. Vision Series Episode 7 Justin Barcia himself. Justin originates from New York and started riding dirt bikes at age 5. He truly is a motorcycle racing phenome, nicknamed “Bam Bam”.

Justin Barcia is no stranger to the whirlwind of change and obstacles being a professional motocross athlete can bring. After experiencing both highs and lows as a factory rider, “Bam Bam” taps into his amateur roots for a rejuvenation in both his racing and lifestyle. In Vision Series Episode 7 we are featuring nobody else thanhimself. Justin originates from New York and started riding dirt bikes at age 5. He truly is a motorcycle racing phenome, nicknamed “Bam Bam”.Justin Barcia is no stranger to the whirlwind of change and obstacles being a professional motocross athlete can bring. After experiencing both highs and lows as a factory rider, “Bam Bam” taps into his amateur roots for a rejuvenation in both his racing and lifestyle. Click here to watch Episode 7 with Justin Barcia now! What is the idea behind the Vision Series? The major aim of the Vision series is to show SCOTT US athletes in their daily life with our flagship goggle the Prospect in the focus. In total we produce 8 episodes with 4 different athletes released over a 2 months period. Featured athletes are Justin Hill, Adam Cianciarulo, Cody Webb and Justin Barcia. We are proud to announce that the Vision series is produced in cooperation with Transworld Motocross.