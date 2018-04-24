SCOTT Vision Series Episode 8 – Justin Barcia

|What is the idea behind the Vision Series?
The major aim of the Vision series was to show SCOTT US athletes in their daily life with our flagship goggle the Prospect in the focus. In total we produced 8 episodes with 4 different athletes released over a 2 months period. Featured athletes were Justin Hill, Adam Cianciarulo, Cody Webb and Justin Barcia. The Vision series was produced in cooperation with Transworld Motocross.
If you have missed one of the episodes or want to do a review on the Vision series you can do this on our dedicated marketing page.