SCOTT Vision Series is back! Watch the first episode and follow our top US athlete Malcolm Stewart. Go behind the scenes to see his vision of life with and without SCOTT optics. Each of us has our own way of looking at life. The way in which we approach all facets of our day is unique to the eye of the beholder. What one rider perceives as trivial, another may view as crucial. SCOTT’s Vision series is a unique opportunity to catch a glimpse into a few of our rider’s lives and how they view it, with and without SCOTT optics. Join us as we discover these exclusive viewpoints. Vision Series 2 – Episode 1 After a successful Vision Series 1 in 2018 we are happy to continue with part 2 in 2019. The goal is to unveil more insights about our top US athletes, starting with Malcolm Stewart in episode 1. Malcolm is 26 years old and originally from Florida. He is a professional motocross rider and started his career back in 2011 by competing in his first supercross event. Malcolm is a very relaxed and fun person to be with. His life motto is to have fun in everything you are doing and to keep smiling. He has a very positive mindset and interesting views of life and work. Unfortunately, he just went through a heavy crush last Saturday during the Glendale Supercross race where he broke his femur. We wish him a good and fast recovery and are looking forward to seeing him back on the bike again. Click here to watch Episode 1 with Malcolm Stewart now! What is the idea behind the Vision Series?

The major aim of the Vision series is to show SCOTT US athletes in their daily life with our flagship goggle the Prospect in the focus. For Vision Series part 2 we will produce 5 episodes with 5 different athletes. We are proud to produce the Vision series in cooperation with Transworld Motocross. If you missed our Vision series 1 you can watch all episodes here.