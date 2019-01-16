SCOTT Vision Series is back!

|Vision Series 2 – Episode 1
After a successful Vision Series 1 in 2018 we are happy to continue with part 2 in 2019. The goal is to unveil more insights about our top US athletes, starting with Malcolm Stewart in episode 1.
Malcolm is 26 years old and originally from Florida. He is a professional motocross rider and started his career back in 2011 by competing in his first supercross event. Malcolm is a very relaxed and fun person to be with. His life motto is to have fun in everything you are doing and to keep smiling. He has a very positive mindset and interesting views of life and work. Unfortunately, he just went through a heavy crush last Saturday during the Glendale Supercross race where he broke his femur. We wish him a good and fast recovery and are looking forward to seeing him back on the bike again.
Click here to watch Episode 1 with Malcolm Stewart now!